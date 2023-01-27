Family Night at the Museum coming Feb. 16 to Steamboat

Traffic gridlock. Overflowing parking lots. Fourty-plus minute lift lines. Dangerously overcrowded ski trails. Overflow skiers parked at our hospital. We encountered all of the above when attempting to ski this past Saturday. Granted, it was an epic powder day on a weekend, during an epic ski season … but this went far beyond being an extra busy day at the resort. It was unpleasantly frustrating and downright dangerous, diminishing the ski experience for all. On one overcrowded trail an out-of-control snowboarder cut me off from behind and actually ran over my skis. It’s a miracle that this did not result in a serious crash or injury.

