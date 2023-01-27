ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden’s dishonest border crisis victory lap — it hasn’t been fixed!

By Mark Krikorian
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qy5Is_0kSluXsn00

Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security declared victory over the border crisis this week as a result of recent policy changes. They may come to wish they hadn’t.

With Eric Adams and other sanctuary mayors bemoaning the effects on their cities from a tiny sliver of the border surge, the administration responded with Biden’s short drop-in at the border, and certain policy changes. Those measures, billed as “New Border Enforcement Actions,” included applying Title 42 automatic expulsions to border-jumpers from four countries that had been exempt: Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti.

That’s good as far as it goes. The number of people from those four countries arrested crossing the border illegally has reportedly dropped more than 90% over the past week. Illegals from those four countries made up about 38% of all border arrests in December, so if they’re out of the picture then January could see the lowest number of apprehensions since February 2021, when the new administration sparked the border crisis. The Biden-friendly media duly reported this new storyline, and can now go back to ignoring the border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kETBm_0kSluXsn00
The new measures include applying Title 42 to border-jumpers from four countries that had been exempt: Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti.
AFP via Getty Images

But while the administration and its media groupies may not be interested in the border, the border is interested in them. There are two reasons the border crisis isn’t over yet.
First, the arrest numbers will go back up. Border-jumpers from the other 190-odd countries of the world in December totaled “only” 137,000, which is low by the ridiculous standards of the Biden administration, but is still nearly double the number from December 2020, the last full month under Trump.

The four countries Biden targeted did send a lot of illegal immigrants in December, but even that’s a new development; two years previously, they accounted for barely 5% of border arrests.

Migrant crisis moves North: Here’s what’s happening around the country as border states bus migrants around the US

And just because wannabe illegal migrants from those four countries have decided (for now) to hold back, it doesn’t mean those from other countries are sitting still. While the totals are lower, the number of border-jumpers in December from India and Turkey, for instance, were triple the year before; Peru nine times higher; Colombia 10 times, China 14 times, Ecuador 24 times higher.

And the threat to expel border-crossers from the four countries is based on Title 42, a COVID-related measure that the administration is actively trying to end. What happens when it succeeds, as it eventually must? And anyway, Mexico has agreed to take back only 30,000 illegal immigrants from those countries per month — what happens to Mr. 30,001? He’ll be released into the U.S., of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hN4tl_0kSluXsn00
More than 15,000 people from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti have already been paroled in.
Paul Martinka

The other reason the border issue isn’t going away is that the threat of expulsions is being offset by a new illegal scheme to just wave in people from those countries “legally.” The administration has no intention of stopping the flow of inadmissible foreigners across the border; instead, it plans to relabel them as legal and — poof! — make problem disappear.

Biden is using something called immigration parole, which Congress created to allow the authorities to let in a handful of emergency cases where there is no time to get a visa. Under Biden this tiny loophole is swallowing the whole immigration system.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxfcr_0kSluXsn00
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Even before this latest ploy to parole in up to 360,000 people from the four countries, Biden has been paroling in hundreds of thousands of others, many of them via an app called CBP One, which is like the OpenTable app but for visa-less foreigners — call it the OpenBorders app.

But that’s not what parole is for. As a congressional committee reported in 1996, “the parole authority was intended to be used on a case-by-case basis to meet specific needs, and not as a supplement to Congressionally established immigration policy.”

It’s for that reason that there are now two lawsuits challenging the administration’s flagrantly illegal use of parole. The state of Florida is suing over the administration’s whole anti-borders agenda, including the abuse of parole, while Texas and 19 other states just filed suit this week to stop this latest parole scheme.

More than 15,000 people from these four countries who would have come illegally have already been paroled in (most from Venezuela, since the program was applied to them starting in October). The likelihood that any of them will leave after their two years of parole is over is basically zero, whether or not they succeed in claiming asylum. But there may not be many more, depending on the outcome of these lawsuits. If the courts do their job, the administration will be foiled in its scheme to hide illegal immigration at the border.

Maybe then it will become clear that the root cause of the border crisis is sitting in the Oval Office.

Mark Krikorian is executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

Comments / 36

Amy Castaneda
5d ago

Where all our benefit are going ! And they wanted our cut off and Are rent is higher everything is well Biden stop support immigrants who president are you

Reply(1)
20
b40b
4d ago

the ignorant will follow Biden they want to keep getting those delicious freebies new cars drugs and all the stake and lobsters but never to pay utilities bills or rent. expecting the tax payers to continue to give give give ,,,

Reply
11
JJC
4d ago

He pretty despicable. Why must we tolerate this man? We need to demand democrats ask him to take a cognitive test.

Reply
23
Related
OK! Magazine

'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy