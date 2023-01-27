Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
ComicBook
Another DC Show Canceled After James Gunn's Chapter 1 Plans Take Shape
While Tuesday may have been an exciting day for DC fans with the reveal of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, Wednesday brought some bad news for fans of Pennyworth. HBO Max has canceled the prequel series centered around Batman's iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth after three seasons. The series, which was rebranded as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, recently concluded its third and now final season in late November.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Anti-Password Sharing Rules
Netflix has announced the limits to password sharing heading into the rest of 2023, and the results have people absolutely furious online. Last year, the CEO of the company mentioned this practice as a reason for why their revenue projections were off. And it seems the shareholders took the bait because it's rolling out in about a month. Now, family password sharing will only count for members of the same household at one address. (All of this has been confirmed by The Streamable.) In their report, they detail how often you have to be logged into your "home network" to use the shared account.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
ComicBook
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
ComicBook
Super Bowl 2023 Commercials: Which Trailers to Expect During the Big Game
Which movie trailers and teasers might touch down during Super Bowl Sunday? The biggest game in football is anticipated by movie fans and advertisers alike, who are spending upwards of $7 million per 30-second spot of airtime during the February 12th face off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Already, brands are teasing their pop culture crossovers: Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston will reprise Walter White to promote PopCorners, Alicia Silverstone's Cher isn't Clueless in a tie-in for the online shopping cashback app Rakuten, and Mars, Inc. will introduce Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph as their new M&M's spokesperson.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Potential New Title Revealed
Norman Reedus has already teased that his Walking Dead spinoff series, tentatively titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, would raise hell in post-apocalyptic Paris, France. ("We're destroying the Louvre and stuff," Reedus says of the show, which emblazoned The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon name across an image of the zombie apocalypse's eroding Eiffel Tower.) But now the actor may have revealed the spinoff's potential new title: Raise the Dead. It's unclear if the new name, marked on make-up department boxes in a behind-the-scenes image Reedus shared on Instagram, is a working title or one of the possible titles he's hinted at in the past.
ComicBook
Booster Gold: Could Blue Beetle Appear in the DCU's HBO Max Show?
The future of the DC Universe was unveiled on Tuesday, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran outlining their plans for new movies and HBO Max-exclusive television shows. One of the most surprising — and long-awaited — entries in that list is Booster Gold, a television series that will follow the titular hero from the future. The prospect of seeing Michael Carter / Booster Gold in his own solo project has enticed fans for quite a while now, and while we know next-to-nothing about the series, there are definitely some tropes from Booster Gold comics that could make their way onscreen. Chief among them might be: could we see one or more characters from DC's Blue Beetle mantle appear in the show?
ComicBook
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
ComicBook
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
ComicBook
Halo Producer Kiki Wolfkill Reportedly out at Xbox
A number of major changes are happening at Xbox developer 343 Industries, and it seems that could extend to the head of Halo transmedia, as well. While no official announcement has been made, it appears that Kiki Wolfkill may no longer be at 343 Industries. She has not publicly addressed that departure, and neither has Xbox, but as reported by Video Games Chronicle, her LinkedIn profile says that she left 343 Industries at some point in the month of January. In addition to working on the Halo games, Wolfkill was also closely involved with the Halo series on Paramount+, serving as a producer.
ComicBook
Next Nintendo Direct Rumored for February 2023
A new Nintendo Direct presentation is rumored to be taking place during the first week of February 2023. As history has shown us time and time again, Nintendo often ends up holding new Direct events in the early portion of each year. With this in mind, Nintendo fans have already been expecting that a Direct would be announced by the company in the near future. And while no such announcement has yet come about, it sounds like we could hear more very soon.
ComicBook
Report: Topics for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4
VICE's Dark Side of the Ring currently has its long-awaited fourth season in production. PWInsider's Mike Johnson provided an update on the show on Wednesday, stating that three episodes of the season will cover Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome and Bam Bam Bigelow. Mick Foley, Terry Funk, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Jim Cornette have reportedly been interviewed to cover those topics.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has a New Streaming Home
If you watched the debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it got you craving a revisit of the Middle-earth trilogy that first brought the worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien to live-action, you can fire up Netflix to watch all three films in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In what will spark some lively debates, the versions of the films on the streamer are the theatrical releases as opposed to the extended editions, as fans have conflicted feelings on which cut is superior. For those who can't decide which is better, HBO Max offers both cuts of all three films on the platform.
