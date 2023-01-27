Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch Online Brings Back Game Vouchers
Nintendo Switch users can save some money on digital games thanks to the return of game vouchers. Two game vouchers can now be purchased for $99.98, and each one can be redeemed for a select first-party game. The offer is exclusively available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and the vouchers can be redeemed up to a year after purchase. Nintendo has released a list of eligible games, many of which normally cost $59.99, so subscribers could save up to $10 off each game! The full list is pretty massive (and can be found right here), but here's a sample of what's available:
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
No, Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually Bulma's First Anime
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. Goku and Vegeta have woven a wild tale during their tenure that fans are exploring to this day. Of course, the show's popularity means new fans are coming to Dragon Ball in droves, so some of the anime's wildest history can be overlooked. But right now, it seems the conversation about Bulma and her shocking anime debut has taken over the fandom.
Halo Producer Kiki Wolfkill Reportedly out at Xbox
A number of major changes are happening at Xbox developer 343 Industries, and it seems that could extend to the head of Halo transmedia, as well. While no official announcement has been made, it appears that Kiki Wolfkill may no longer be at 343 Industries. She has not publicly addressed that departure, and neither has Xbox, but as reported by Video Games Chronicle, her LinkedIn profile says that she left 343 Industries at some point in the month of January. In addition to working on the Halo games, Wolfkill was also closely involved with the Halo series on Paramount+, serving as a producer.
Next Nintendo Direct Rumored for February 2023
A new Nintendo Direct presentation is rumored to be taking place during the first week of February 2023. As history has shown us time and time again, Nintendo often ends up holding new Direct events in the early portion of each year. With this in mind, Nintendo fans have already been expecting that a Direct would be announced by the company in the near future. And while no such announcement has yet come about, it sounds like we could hear more very soon.
New Steam Update Released by Valve With Patch Notes
A new update for Valve's Steam platform on PC has today been released. Although Steam is widely known as a way for PC users to purchase and access games, it's also an existing client that Valve does routinely tweak and make changes to. Now, a new update for Steam has rolled out that adds a handful of new features to the software.
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
Pokemon Home Update Adds New Scarlet and Violet Feature
A new update has been added for the mobile version of Pokemon Home, adding new compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, this is not the update that will allow players to import and export Pokemon into Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. Instead, this one allows users to look at their Ranked Battle results from the game, as long as they've linked Pokemon Home to their Nintendo account. Following the change, the Battle Data screen now features an image of Scarlet and Violet's Ceruledge and Armarouge battling Corviknight and Garchomp. Full patch notes from the App Store can be found below:
Erik Larsen Talks The Bloody, Eventful Savage Dragon #263
It has been a while since Erik Larsen released a new issue of Savage Dragon, but things appear to be back on track, with another issue solicited soon. The story, which sees Malcolm and Maxine take a trip to the beach -- only to find themselves face to face with the newer, more deranged version of Mako -- hit the stands today. A bloody standoff with Mako is mixed with some family drama...and a new chapter in the story of Billy Summers, who has been floating around since the death of his de facto guardian, Insect.
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
New Halo Report Details Massive Overhaul to 343 Industries
A new report tied to Xbox's Halo franchise has shed more light on what is happening behind the scenes at developer 343 Industries. Earlier this month, Microsoft suffered substantial layoffs across multiple segments of the company. Some of these layoffs ended up hitting 343 Industries, which led to speculation from fans about what would happen with Halo in the future. And while 343 itself has already said that it will continue working on Xbox's flagship franchise, it sounds like there are still major changes transpiring.
Sonic Frontiers Director Reveals Plans for Next Sonic Game
Sonic Frontiers just released in November, but it seems that Sega is already working on the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. Director Morio Kishimoto revealed as such on Twitter, and offered an interesting glimpse at Sega's plans for the future. Apparently, the next game in the series will put an emphasis on multiple playable characters, and Sega is looking to expand and refine the "open zones" that were introduced in Sonic Frontiers. Interestingly, Sonic Team wants to avoid overusing classic Sonic locations, such as Green Hill Zone, and Chemical Plant Zone.
Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.
Gears of War: The Card Game Release Date Revealed
Steamforged Games and The Coalition will deliver the anticipated Gears of Wars: The Card Game later this year, and now the game is available to pre-order right here. Alongside the ability to pre-order, Steamforged also revealed when the game will actually release, and Gears of War: The Card Game is set to hit stores this April. The game is for two players and will have you attempting to build your army with characters like Marcus Fenix and High General RAAM, and you can even recruit a Brumak to help in those efforts. The game will come with 265 cards and 15 scenarios and will retail for $34.95.
E3 Organizers Respond to Absence of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo
Yesterday, IGN reported that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox will all be skipping this year's E3 event. The Entertainment Software Association has now addressed that report in a message to members that was obtained by IGN. While the message does not confirm that the three companies will not be attending, it does offer support for ReedPOP, the company the ESA has partnered with on this year's show. E3 2023 will be the first in-person E3 event since 2019, and the ESA's message cites the difficulties with reviving the show after so much time off.
Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event Adding New Mega Evolution and New Shiny Pokemon
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go is once again celebrating with a new event, which will begin on February 8th at 10 a.m. local time. As revealed in a leak last week, the event will feature a Limited Research Day centered around Luvdisc. That will take place on Saturday, February 11th, and players will receive Limited Field Research tasks by spinning Poke Stops. Completing these tasks will lead to Luvdisc encounters, and players will have an increased chance of snagging a Shiny! The event will also see the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Gardevoir, as well as Shiny variations of Frillish and Tapu Lele.
New Nintendo Report Sheds Light on Switch 2 Release
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed light on what the Japanese video game might look to do with its successor to the Switch. Based on everything we currently know, it seems like 2023 will be the final major year for the Nintendo Switch in its current form. Previous reports this year have already claimed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will end up being one of the final big exclusives for the Switch. As such, the writing is on the wall that a potential "Nintendo Switch 2" is around the corner. And while it remains to be seen when Nintendo might reveal such a platform, new info seems to now be coming about.
Legend of Zelda LEGO Set Apparently Leaked Online
An official LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda has seemingly leaked online. The set apparently appeared in a paid marketing survey, alongside several other licensed sets currently in development. The set features the Great Deku Tree, which can be built in a style resembling its appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or as it appears in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Three Mini-figs will come with the set, including versions of Link based on both games, as well as a Zelda based on her BotW appearance. As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending official confirmation!
The Witcher Leak Reveals Details on New Game
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that in addition to a proper new Witcher game, which is to say the next mainline installment after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a remake of the first game and spin-offs are in the works. Today, we have new details on one of these spin-offs, courtesy of a new job listing. We know The Molasses Flood -- the developer behind Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood that CD Projekt Red acquired in 2021 -- is working on a multiplayer game set within The Witcher universe. That's all we know, officially. We have new unofficial details that expand upon this though.
