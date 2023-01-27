ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams has fine ideas for NYC but risks losing focus on issue #1: crime

By Nicole Gelinas
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2KrU_0kSluTLt00

The state of the city is . . . long. Mayor Eric Adams spoke for more than an hour Thursday, lobbing proposal after proposal to pols, commissioners and media at the Queens Theatre. Many of the small-bore initiatives the mayor unveiled are worthy enough, but he risks losing focus on what brought him to the party: crime.

Adams is rightly mindful of the budget constraints he faces as he launches his ideas for year two. Just like during the 2021 campaign, and just like last year, he still doesn’t have a mega-project to his name.

That’s a big contrast to his predecessors: Bill de Blasio had pre-K, and Mike Bloomberg had a bunch of stuff, including bringing the 7 train to Manhattan’s far-west side.

That’s fine. Plenty of big ideas are bad, and there’s nothing wrong with pursuing lots of little ideas. Phonics-based reading in schools instead of experimental approaches that don’t work; helping people with disabilities get jobs; small-scale rezonings to add housing; a more aggressive crackdown on bad drivers; “fewer rats” — all good.

And Adams appears to be killing his predecessor’s ill-judged, now-$10-billion-plus, four-borough jails plan , by just entirely ignoring it — also a good development.

Just as with his budget presentation this month, though, the biggest problem with Year Two is that the mayor is losing the relentless focus on cutting crime that got him to City Hall in the first place.

Adams didn’t even get to crime ’til about halfway through his stemwinder. “We’ve already made real progress,” the mayor said. “Shootings are down, murders are down, and major crimes were down last quarter for the first time in six quarters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0JzB_0kSluTLt00
Adams didn’t mention crime in his address until about halfway through — and then only talked about the progress he has made.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

Yes — sort of. Adams wrested the number of murders down from 488 in 2021 to 433 last year, an 11% drop.

Down is better than up. But consider the contrast to the last mayor who won office on crime: Rudy Giuliani. In his first year in office, Giuliani sliced the city’s murder tally by a full 20%, to 1,561 killings that year, the lowest level in a decade.

And that was after murders had already been falling for three years. The following year, 1995, murders fell by another 25%, marking the final year murders were ever above 1,000 (so far, at least).

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Osei_0kSluTLt00
Mayor Adams needs to call out exactly who’s handcuffing NYC on crime

Adams didn’t come anywhere close to that momentum in Year One. And for the first three weeks of January, murders have been running exactly even with last year. This pace is not going to get us back to pre-COVID murder levels, between 292 and 319 a year from 2017 to 2019.

Adams’ new(ish) tack is to tackle recidivists: “roughly 1,700 known offenders that are responsible for a disproportionate amount of violent crime.”

Violent sociopaths are let out over and over again, largely because of state changes to the criminal-justice code. But Adams still won’t quite call Albany out : He wants lawmakers only “to find reasonable, evidence-based solutions.”

Adams also doesn’t have a firm-enough grasp on New York’s lower-grade plague: 1,400 illegal pot shops . His warning — “If you think you’re going to come into our communities without a license, put our kids at risk and steal jobs away from people trying to do it the right way, you must be smoking something” — sounds hollow, given that you can’t walk many blocks in any direction without encountering an illegal pot shop.

Here, though, Adams walked back the mild criticism he leveled at Albany last week, in a speech to business leaders. “I really want to take my hat off to my state lawmakers” for the pot laws they drafted, he said this Thursday, even though last Thursday, he was blaming those laws for the city’s inability to close down illegal smoke shops.

Which is it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiIYC_0kSluTLt00
Adams refuses to call out the leaders in Albany for criminal justice reforms.
Paul Martinka

Finally, Adams continues to flail when it comes to the migrant crisis.

This week, he’d flirted with the idea that tens of thousands of migrants tenuously claiming asylum don’t qualify for New York’s automatic shelter. In Thursday’s speech, however, he pledged, “We will continue to do our part. . . . We will continue to provide care for new arrivals.”

Again, which is it? The mayor has just taken another high-quality, centrally located Midtown hotel, the Paramount, off the market, for migrant housing — literally destroying the hotel taxes and food and drink taxes the city was taking in from the property.

“We’re just getting started,” Adams said Thursday. Nope, not anymore — and Adams needs a better focus on what really matters.

Nicole Gelinas is a contributing editor to the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Progressive NYC Democrat Lincoln Restler thinks city should coax migrants to stay longer

Isn’t crossing the border illegally supposed to be frowned upon? A progressive Democrat on the City Council blasted the accommodations at a new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn — because it doesn’t seem hospitable enough to make asylum seekers want to stay longer. “It’s a situation that I believe is intended to encourage people to move along as quickly as possible,” Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) griped Wednesday. After touring the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook with other officials, Restler complained there were “a thousand cots lined up in rows that are a dozen long.” “When you’re sleeping in the middle of a...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams’ approval rating falters as crime remains NYC’s top issue: poll

Crime’s taken a bite out of him! Mayor Eric Adams’ approval rating has dropped to just 37% as New Yorkers continue to express dissatisfaction with how he is handling crime in the Big Apple, a new Quinnipiac University poll shows. Overall, slightly more than a third of voters gave Adams positive marks compared to 43% who disapprove of the job he’s done. One in five opted not to respond. The survey of roughly 1,300 registered voters shows that crime remains the leading issue in all five boroughs — with 59% of respondents in the Bronx saying it is their biggest worry,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrant standoff in NYC turns ugly as 10 outside activists move against media with open umbrellas

The ongoing migrant standoff at a Manhattan hotel turned ugly Wednesday after a group of about 10 outside activists used open umbrellas to prevent the news media from documenting the scene. The intervention prompted several migrants to angrily confront a journalist who was shooting a video for Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, with one migrant hitting the camera and dislodging its small monitor unit. Some of the 35 migrants gathered in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen also shouted at other camera operators to try to intimidate them. NYPD cops issued warnings but made no arrests. The newshound whose camera was struck, Ghassan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Majority of NYers want migrants relocated upstate, agree there’s no more room in city: poll

New York City residents agree that there’s “no room at the inn” for more migrants seeking sanctuary in the five boroughs and support a proposal to relocate them upstate, a new poll shows.  A majority of city voters — 63% — don’t think the Big Apple has the ability to accommodate the asylum-seekers, while 31% believe the city has enough space, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.  The survey also found that voters approve — by a 65% to 26% margin — a proposal by Adams to send some of the migrants to areas in upstate New York with shrinking populations. Seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dems allied with teachers union vow to block Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter school plan

State lawmakers allied with the teachers union vowed Wednesday to fight Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to open more charter schools in New York City. Hochul’s $227 billion budget plan would keep a statewide cap of 460 charters in place but eliminate a regional cap for New York City to make dozens of more slots available for new charter schools in the Big Apple. There is currently a cap of 275 charters for New York City and that limit has been reached. But powerful state senators, with whom Hochul will have to negotiate the budget-tied plan, issued a joint statement saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York is rich, but Gov. Kathy Hochul still wants to raise your taxes

Gov. Hochul pledged Wednesday not to raise taxes on the middle class. As she said, “it’s not a news flash that New Yorkers already believe they pay too much.” So what did she do in her massive $227 billion budget? Raise taxes on the middle class. New York, for now, isn’t wanting for fiscal resources. Tax revenues for the fiscal year ending in March are $5.9 billion higher than expected, for a total of $116.3 billion — 11.1% higher than last year. (The rest of the state budget comes from federal funds, plus various fees.) Hochul will “only” increase spending by 2.4% for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD, Sanitation conduct sweep of migrants camped on street outside NYC hotel

The city conducted a sweep of the dozens of remaining migrants camped outside a Manhattan hotel Wednesday night who have refused to leave the sidewalk since the weekend. NYPD cops arrived on scene shortly before 8 p.m. and instructed the group of about 25 to 30 people to leave the area outside the Watson Hotel and remove their belongings or face arrest. Sanitation crews then cleaned the sidewalk, where the asylum seekers had been sleeping on make-shift beds — tossing any remaining items left on the street into garbage trucks. A spokesperson for City Hall said “almost all” the remaining...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Hochul calls for more charters for NYC, but she’ll have to fight to get them

Good on Gov. Kathy Hochul for asking the Legislature to at last allow more charter schools in the city as part of this year’s budget. We look forward to seeing her fight to make it happen. The law now limits New York City to 275 charters; the gov would end the NYC-only limit so the city could use some of the 80-odd charters still unused in the rest of the state. She’d also let 11 “zombie” charters (issued to schools that later closed) be revived. This would let a dozen promising and already-vetted schools open soon, and likely allow for continued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD clears out homeless camp to local workers’ cheers: Vagrants ‘do a lot of bad here’

A sprawling homeless encampment popped up — and was allowed to continue growing — along a bustling Manhattan block for at least several weeks before the eyesore was finally cleared out Wednesday. At least 10 displaced people — some suffering from mental health and substance abuse problems — had set up nearly a dozen makeshift tents on the sidewalk of First Avenue between East 20th Street and East 21st Street. The tent city, which locals say grew during the colder months to more than half a city block, is adjacent to the family-friendly enclaves of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village and...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Number of millionaire NYC renters nearly tripled since 2015: Study

The number of New York renters who are also worth seven figures has increased exponentially in recent years, a new analysis has found.  According to US apartment search site RentCafe, there’s a record number of moneyed denizens in the Big Apple.  “Our latest study has uncovered a spectacular surge in the number of millionaire renters in New York City, with this elite group nearly tripling over the last five years to a record,” reads a release for the survey, which was published Monday. Using the most recent census data available to RentCafe, the site determined that, in 2015, the city’s renter population...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods

More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

I live in NYC and I haven’t used a fridge in a year — it’s almost spiritual

This NYC man is too cool for his refrigerator. Manhattan resident Josh Spodek has stopped using his fridge for over a year — sacrificing the everyday appliance and its benefits in hopes of living a more sustainable life. Spodek, who lives in Greenwich Village, has spent the past 12 months culling back on the waste in his household, identifying his fridge as the biggest source of electrical use. So, the 51-year-old decided to see if he could go without it and unplugged it. Spodek has now gone over 12 months without chilling his food or beverages, calling it “a mind-set shift followed by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Financier Dale Cheney, who jumped from NYC rooftop bar, was facing criminal charges

Dale Cheney, the Connecticut financier who jumped to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar last week, was facing criminal charges when he died, according to a report. Cheney, 46, who filed for divorce from his wife days before he plunged from Bar 54 at Hyatt Centric Times Square, was hit with two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 16 after a domestic dispute at the couple’s spacious home in New Canaan, the Wilton Bulletin reported. His wife, Lauren Cheney, obtained a restraining order against her husband after the incident, during which the financier was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Suspects in string of NYC armed robberies hit with federal charges

Two career criminals linked to at least a half-dozen armed heists in the Big Apple — one of whom brazenly declared “I’ll be out on bail in 24 hours” after his arrest — were hit with federal charges on Wednesday, prosecutors said. Carlos Perez, 24, and Alvin Velez, 34, were already out on parole when they allegedly pulled off the gunpoint robberies within two hours — before crashing their getaway van in the Bronx early Tuesday. The pair even robbed two food trucks during the crime spree that covered four of New York City’s five boroughs, authorities said. Now, they’ll have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

The Cardigans’ lead singer Nina Persson lists NYC townhouse for $3.5M

Love me, love me — do you want to buy me? A two-family New York City townhouse owned by Nina Persson — the lead singer of Sweden’s famed rock band The Cardigans, of “Lovefool” fame — and her husband, Nathan Larson, has hit the market for $3.5 million, The Post has learned. Located in East Harlem, at 1989 Madison Ave., Persson purchased the six-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 2007 for $2 million, records show. Known as The Harlem House, it’s currently rented by one family. Unit 1 includes a two-bedroom duplex that can be transformed into a three-bedroom, with two bathrooms. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn indie rocker gets dead stranger’s ashes in the mail

Special delivery from the US ghost office. A Brooklyn-based indie-rocker got a package of cremated human remains belonging to a stranger in the mail — and was stunned when the funeral home that sent them initially told him it wasn’t their problem. Hamilton Leithauser, 44,  a solo performer and frontman of the popular indie-punk band The Walkmen, was gobsmacked Tuesday when he opened the cardboard container and found the ashes inside another plain cardboard box. “It’s just sort of shocking. I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to do with these?” he told The Post. “This was a person. You have to show a little...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

12-year-old boy shot inside lobby of NYC apartment building

A 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night, police said. The preteen suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder around 9:20 p.m. inside 325 Bristol St. in Brownsville, the NYPD said. Police said it’s unclear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. The youngster was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Saiquan Burgess, the victim’s 25-year-old cousin, told The Post his younger relative was hanging out with several other kids in the lobby before the shooting. Burgess was upstairs in his apartment when the gunshots rang out. “When I came downstairs to ask him if he was OK, he said ‘(cousin) I got shot,’” Burgess said. “Then he looked at me and put his head down.” The other youngsters in the lobby fled by the time Burgess made it downstairs, he said. Sources said the 12-year-old has been unable to provide any information about the shooting so far. One gun and a caliber casing were recovered at the scene, police and law enforcement sources said.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova’s victim looked like ‘vegetable’ after eating poison cheesecake: sister

The eyelash stylist who was allegedly fed a slice of poisoned cheesecake by a Russian dominatrix “looked like a vegetable” and could barely move her eyes when her sister found her, the sibling testified in Queens court Wednesday. Speaking through a Russian interpreter, Iryna Kozachenko, 35, described finding her sister Olga Tsvyk nearly passed out in her Forest Hills home, with scores of pills littering the floor of her second-floor bedroom. “She was feeling very bad and she just looked at me, she looked like a vegetable,” Kozachenko told jurors. “She was extremely tired. She could barely move her eyes. It looked like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy