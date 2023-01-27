ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell blames NY criminal justice reforms for spike in youth violence

By Tina Moore
New York Post
 6 days ago

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Thursday said the state’s criminal justice reforms have left the department hamstrung to stop a disturbing trend in teen violence — even as the Big Apple grapples with a surge in kids getting wrapped up in gun crime, new data shows.

“As you saw over the last year, we’ve had our numbers increase actually really since 2017 of juveniles either committing a crime or being the victims of crime,” Sewell noted in an exclusive sit-down with The Post.

The state’s 2019 “Raise the Age” statute — which upped the age for a teen to face adult charges to 18, from the previous 16- and 17-year-old threshold — “has really had an impact on the way we are able to deal with juvenile justice,” she said.

Police data obtained by The Post shows the number of city kids involved in shootings has spiked more than 70% from 2017.

The number — which includes underage shooters, suspects, victims and witnesses — rose from 179 in 2017 to 388 last year, according to the statistics.

“We’ve said over and over again, not just with juveniles, but across the board, there has to be some legislative fixes for these things,” Sewell said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has pointed blame at criminal justice reforms for the rising rate in teen violence.
Matthew McDermott

“I understand that these were well-meaning reforms that were done. But when you see them in practice, you recognize that there has to be some remedy.”

Her comments came a day after outgoing NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kevin O’Connor, in charge of the department’s youth division, also pointed the finger at the “Raise the Age” law has spurred a “deficient” juvenile criminal justice system.

O’Connor, who is retiring on Friday, said the legislation has led to a decline in overall arrests of suspected teen offenders, and more slap-on-the-wrist “juvenile reports” — the equivalent of a ticket that carries no criminal consequences.

“We’re not even giving them a little timeout, so to speak,” he told The Post . “And that’s where Raise the Age is really failing our kids. The recidivism is skyrocketing.”

In her State of the NYPD speech Wednesday, Sewell had also warned of “a system that is deficient in meaningful intervention for our youth.”

Surveillance footage shows the moment when one teen fires gunshots at another teen.
NYPD

Since 2019, when “Raise the Age” took effect, NYPD stats show drastically fewer arrests in the seven major crime categories and gun cases for under-18 suspects, with the number falling from 5,009 in 2019 to 3,472 last year.

Younger New Yorkers who get busted today now face kid-glove treatment with their cases tried in family court or the Youth Part in the state Supreme Court where records are sealed and sentences are lighter.

O’Connor said the juvenile reports “go nowhere” because they’re sealed by law, keeping the recidivism under wraps.

When asked what the city can do about the out-of-control youth violence problem, Sewell brought up programs offered to juveniles.

“During the summer, we’ve brought about 800 kids into the NYPD for the Summer Youth Employment Program,” she said. “We have so many things that we do. We have the Explorers Program to PAL to the Saturday Night Lights just to be able to give our kids alternatives to criminality, and we see them joining gangs far too often.”

The NYPD is now tackling with the ways to improve curbing teen violence.

She also recalled the horror of visiting grief-stricken parents in hospitals after kids were killed in the city.

The Post reported last month how more children are finding themselves in the line of fire , with one in 10 shooting victims in 2022 being under the age of 18.

“It is our objective every single day… you realize, when the mayor and I went to so many different hospitals in the last year…, ” Sewell said. “And you have to ask yourself, ‘What can we do differently?’

“We are doing everything we possibly can to hold those accountable who commit violence in the city,” she vowed. “We will not stand for it.”

Comments / 18

Gerald Gordon
6d ago

youth crime spike is because the government made it a crime against the parent to disciple their children. If they gave the parent back the authority over their children, without fear of punishment, then maybe we see more respectful and productive youth. Until then, these youth will feel they have the power to run over everyone with one the system to punish them

Reply(5)
15
Kioffa Khan
6d ago

That's because most parents aren't focused on being a parent and are more of an adult friend to their child!

Reply
7
 

New York City, NY
