ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams’ State of the City sets some fine goals — shame he has to rely on Hochul to help

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYIe0_0kSluRaR00

Mayor Eric Adams was right to focus on some vital issues — “jobs, safety, housing and care” — in Thursday’s State of the City address. Alas, the challenges he’ll face to make any meaningful headway on them are enormous.

Take crime: Adams rightly noted that he’s made progress on reducing gun violence; shootings and murders were down last year vs. 2021. And some of the plans he rolled out are promising: He’ll expand the NYPD’s Neighborhood Safety Teams, which get guns off the streets, and the department’s efforts to fight retail theft.

He’ll also target repeat offenders — 1,700 of whom commit “a disproportionate amount” of the city’s violent crime — by channeling extra funds to city prosecutors to deal with the state’s onerous “discovery” rules for sharing evidence.

Yet state lawmakers have rejected essential criminal-justice fixes, such as to those discovery rules, bail reform and the Raise the Age law. Gov. Kathy Hochul (whom Adams praised to the hilt) has no plans even to seek many of the needed changes.

Or jobs: The city still hasn’t recovered all those it lost during COVID, even as the nation is up 500,000. Gotham’s workforce actually shrunk by 300,000, with many residents (and employers) having moved away. Yet none of the key players — in Albany, or even Adams himself is pushing to ease the city’s highest-in-the-nation taxes and destructive government mandates, like the minimum wage, which strangle job growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VX31n_0kSluRaR00
Gov. Kathy Hochul has not announced plans to deal with bail reform or discovery laws.
John Lamparski/Sipa USA

As state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli warned after Adams’ address, the city’s economy right now is “fragile.” And a slowdown will only aggravate City Hall’s already daunting fiscal troubles down the road.

The mayor also pleaded for “more help” from Albany and Washington to deal with the 42,000 (and counting) migrants now overwhelming city resources. Yet Hochul and President Joe Biden (who ignited the migrant crisis, yet still got fulsome Adams praise) have been deaf to his pleas.

Nor did the mayor offer much hope for public schools, even as his team just nixed space for a top-performing public charter school, Success Academy.

Adams vows to make 2023 his “Aaron Judge year,” a nod to the Yankee slugger who just set the American League record for single-season homers. But even stars need a strong team to actually win, and the folks in Albany and Washington that the mayor effusively lauded don’t seem to be playing on his (or the city’s) team.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Progressive NYC Democrat Lincoln Restler thinks city should coax migrants to stay longer

Isn’t crossing the border illegally supposed to be frowned upon? A progressive Democrat on the City Council blasted the accommodations at a new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn — because it doesn’t seem hospitable enough to make asylum seekers want to stay longer. “It’s a situation that I believe is intended to encourage people to move along as quickly as possible,” Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) griped Wednesday. After touring the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook with other officials, Restler complained there were “a thousand cots lined up in rows that are a dozen long.” “When you’re sleeping in the middle of a...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams’ approval rating falters as crime remains NYC’s top issue: poll

Crime’s taken a bite out of him! Mayor Eric Adams’ approval rating has dropped to just 37% as New Yorkers continue to express dissatisfaction with how he is handling crime in the Big Apple, a new Quinnipiac University poll shows. Overall, slightly more than a third of voters gave Adams positive marks compared to 43% who disapprove of the job he’s done. One in five opted not to respond. The survey of roughly 1,300 registered voters shows that crime remains the leading issue in all five boroughs — with 59% of respondents in the Bronx saying it is their biggest worry,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dems allied with teachers union vow to block Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter school plan

State lawmakers allied with the teachers union vowed Wednesday to fight Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to open more charter schools in New York City. Hochul’s $227 billion budget plan would keep a statewide cap of 460 charters in place but eliminate a regional cap for New York City to make dozens of more slots available for new charter schools in the Big Apple. There is currently a cap of 275 charters for New York City and that limit has been reached. But powerful state senators, with whom Hochul will have to negotiate the budget-tied plan, issued a joint statement saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul calls for more charters for NYC, but she’ll have to fight to get them

Good on Gov. Kathy Hochul for asking the Legislature to at last allow more charter schools in the city as part of this year’s budget. We look forward to seeing her fight to make it happen. The law now limits New York City to 275 charters; the gov would end the NYC-only limit so the city could use some of the 80-odd charters still unused in the rest of the state. She’d also let 11 “zombie” charters (issued to schools that later closed) be revived. This would let a dozen promising and already-vetted schools open soon, and likely allow for continued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Majority of NYers want migrants relocated upstate, agree there’s no more room in city: poll

New York City residents agree that there’s “no room at the inn” for more migrants seeking sanctuary in the five boroughs and support a proposal to relocate them upstate, a new poll shows.  A majority of city voters — 63% — don’t think the Big Apple has the ability to accommodate the asylum-seekers, while 31% believe the city has enough space, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.  The survey also found that voters approve — by a 65% to 26% margin — a proposal by Adams to send some of the migrants to areas in upstate New York with shrinking populations. Seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York is rich, but Gov. Kathy Hochul still wants to raise your taxes

Gov. Hochul pledged Wednesday not to raise taxes on the middle class. As she said, “it’s not a news flash that New Yorkers already believe they pay too much.” So what did she do in her massive $227 billion budget? Raise taxes on the middle class. New York, for now, isn’t wanting for fiscal resources. Tax revenues for the fiscal year ending in March are $5.9 billion higher than expected, for a total of $116.3 billion — 11.1% higher than last year. (The rest of the state budget comes from federal funds, plus various fees.) Hochul will “only” increase spending by 2.4% for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrant standoff in NYC turns ugly as 10 outside activists move against media with open umbrellas

The ongoing migrant standoff at a Manhattan hotel turned ugly Wednesday after a group of about 10 outside activists used open umbrellas to prevent the news media from documenting the scene. The intervention prompted several migrants to angrily confront a journalist who was shooting a video for Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, with one migrant hitting the camera and dislodging its small monitor unit. Some of the 35 migrants gathered in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen also shouted at other camera operators to try to intimidate them. NYPD cops issued warnings but made no arrests. The newshound whose camera was struck, Ghassan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD, Sanitation conduct sweep of migrants camped on street outside NYC hotel

The city conducted a sweep of the dozens of remaining migrants camped outside a Manhattan hotel Wednesday night who have refused to leave the sidewalk since the weekend. NYPD cops arrived on scene shortly before 8 p.m. and instructed the group of about 25 to 30 people to leave the area outside the Watson Hotel and remove their belongings or face arrest. Sanitation crews then cleaned the sidewalk, where the asylum seekers had been sleeping on make-shift beds — tossing any remaining items left on the street into garbage trucks. A spokesperson for City Hall said “almost all” the remaining...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Financier Dale Cheney, who jumped from NYC rooftop bar, was facing criminal charges

Dale Cheney, the Connecticut financier who jumped to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar last week, was facing criminal charges when he died, according to a report. Cheney, 46, who filed for divorce from his wife days before he plunged from Bar 54 at Hyatt Centric Times Square, was hit with two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 16 after a domestic dispute at the couple’s spacious home in New Canaan, the Wilton Bulletin reported. His wife, Lauren Cheney, obtained a restraining order against her husband after the incident, during which the financier was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD clears out homeless camp to local workers’ cheers: Vagrants ‘do a lot of bad here’

A sprawling homeless encampment popped up — and was allowed to continue growing — along a bustling Manhattan block for at least several weeks before the eyesore was finally cleared out Wednesday. At least 10 displaced people — some suffering from mental health and substance abuse problems — had set up nearly a dozen makeshift tents on the sidewalk of First Avenue between East 20th Street and East 21st Street. The tent city, which locals say grew during the colder months to more than half a city block, is adjacent to the family-friendly enclaves of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village and...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods

More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Number of millionaire NYC renters nearly tripled since 2015: Study

The number of New York renters who are also worth seven figures has increased exponentially in recent years, a new analysis has found.  According to US apartment search site RentCafe, there’s a record number of moneyed denizens in the Big Apple.  “Our latest study has uncovered a spectacular surge in the number of millionaire renters in New York City, with this elite group nearly tripling over the last five years to a record,” reads a release for the survey, which was published Monday. Using the most recent census data available to RentCafe, the site determined that, in 2015, the city’s renter population...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova’s victim looked like ‘vegetable’ after eating poison cheesecake: sister

The eyelash stylist who was allegedly fed a slice of poisoned cheesecake by a Russian dominatrix “looked like a vegetable” and could barely move her eyes when her sister found her, the sibling testified in Queens court Wednesday. Speaking through a Russian interpreter, Iryna Kozachenko, 35, described finding her sister Olga Tsvyk nearly passed out in her Forest Hills home, with scores of pills littering the floor of her second-floor bedroom. “She was feeling very bad and she just looked at me, she looked like a vegetable,” Kozachenko told jurors. “She was extremely tired. She could barely move her eyes. It looked like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

I live in NYC and I haven’t used a fridge in a year — it’s almost spiritual

This NYC man is too cool for his refrigerator. Manhattan resident Josh Spodek has stopped using his fridge for over a year — sacrificing the everyday appliance and its benefits in hopes of living a more sustainable life. Spodek, who lives in Greenwich Village, has spent the past 12 months culling back on the waste in his household, identifying his fridge as the biggest source of electrical use. So, the 51-year-old decided to see if he could go without it and unplugged it. Spodek has now gone over 12 months without chilling his food or beverages, calling it “a mind-set shift followed by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Arizona news anchor says he was fired after Scientology complaints over Lisa Marie Presley coverage

TV anchor and New York City native Dodge Landesman thought he had a thick skin after a stint as a 15-year-old freestyler rapper on the VH-1 reality show “Ice-T’s Rap School” and a failed run for a NYC council seat when he was only 18. But, he alleges, he was no match against the Church of Scientology. Landesman, the son of longtime Broadway impresario Rocco Landesman, told The Post he was fired from his $30,000-a-year job as a morning anchor at KYMA in Yuma, Arizona, last month. The 32-year-old claims he got the boot after a Scientology spokeswoman complained about a story he did...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Suspects in string of NYC armed robberies hit with federal charges

Two career criminals linked to at least a half-dozen armed heists in the Big Apple — one of whom brazenly declared “I’ll be out on bail in 24 hours” after his arrest — were hit with federal charges on Wednesday, prosecutors said. Carlos Perez, 24, and Alvin Velez, 34, were already out on parole when they allegedly pulled off the gunpoint robberies within two hours — before crashing their getaway van in the Bronx early Tuesday. The pair even robbed two food trucks during the crime spree that covered four of New York City’s five boroughs, authorities said. Now, they’ll have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Teen suspect in shooting of 15-year-old NYC boy caught upstate after months on run: sources

A teen has been busted upstate in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down in a Brooklyn park back in September, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Wesley Walker, 16 – who investigators believe was on the run for nearly five months – was picked up in Binghamton early Wednesday, the sources told The Post. He was charged with murder in the Sept. 8 afternoon slaying of Unique Smith, who was blasted in the stomach by one of two masked bandits who asked about his gang affiliation, sources said. Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

12-year-old NYC boy was shot while playing with other kids in apartment lobby

A 12-year-old boy who was shot and injured in a Brooklyn apartment building lobby was playing with other kids when one of them pulled a gun on him — in what police believe was likely an awful accident, NYPD officials said Wednesday. The pre-teen was with eight to 12 other youngsters hanging out at the building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet in the left shoulder. “Based on video and witness accounts, we believe one of the youths [removed] a magazine from a firearm, pointed it at the 12-year-old,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy