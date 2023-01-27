Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs feel like they can keep up with the NHL-leading Boston Bruins. They just need to do it for three consecutive periods. Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third as Boston surged past the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday. After a scoreless first period, Toronto trailed 2-1 at the second intermission before the Bruins blew the game open. “I thought we were with them nearly the whole way,” said Leafs forward Mitchell Marner, who had a power-play goal in the second. “Just in the third, I don’t know if I’d call it cheating but we were pushing hard and gave up a couple of odd-man chances and it cost us.” Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston snapped a three-game winless skid. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.

