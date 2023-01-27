ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Wild Money” game were:

05-20-23-26-33, Extra: 2

(five, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-three; Extra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

