Aptos, CA

Grizzlies continue hunt for first-ever league crown | Boys basketball

WATSONVILLE—The start of the season didn’t go as planned for Pajaro Valley senior Matthew Silos and the boys’ basketball team after going winless during its non-league portion of the schedule. However, the 6-foot-1, 250-pound center now has the Grizzlies on the hunt for the program’s first-ever league...
WATSONVILLE, CA
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns to action this week

MONTEREY—The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be jam packed once again with hundreds of spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite professional star athletes, actors or musicians battling it out on the golf course from Feb. 1-5. “Building upon the rich tradition established by Bing Crosby and...
MONTEREY, CA
Juvenile arrested in Boulder Creek shooting death

BOULDER CREEK—Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a juvenile suspected in the shooting death of an 18-year-old male at a party on Saturday. Authorities are not yet releasing any information about the suspect because they are a minor. The identity of the victim is being withheld...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

