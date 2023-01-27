Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Full Year Results
DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. ("Pharma-Bio Serv" or the "Company") (OTCQB:PBSV), is a regulatory, compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm that provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food and allied products industries. Today, Pharma-Bio Serv announced...
Woonsocket Call
EnCap and Double Eagle Announce Equity Upsize to $2.3 Billion in Commitments and Establishment of RBL Facility
-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Top-Tier Opportunities and Accelerate Growth -- EnCap Investments L.P.(“EnCap”), Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC (“Double Eagle”), and Tumbleweed Royalty IV, LLC (“Tumbleweed”) announced the successful equity commitment upsize and establishment of their RBL facility. The expansion of capital will provide for acceleration of Double Eagle’s core strategy of acquiring and developing top-tier, accretive drilling opportunities in the Permian Basin.
Woonsocket Call
Agilent to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Feb. 28
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The company will host a live webcast of its earnings conference call in listen-only mode on the same day. Below are details for the webcast:
Woonsocket Call
Insperity Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, February 9
Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, will release its fourth quarter earnings before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 888-506-0062, conference i.d. number 422538. The call will also be webcast live at http://ir.insperity.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 877-481-4010, conference i.d. number 47544, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and company guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.
Woonsocket Call
LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METADOGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023. MetaDoge Listing...
Woonsocket Call
Shorter Finance speedrun receiving investment from OpenAI Startup Fund as foremost blockchain project
OpenAI, dedicated to creating artificial general intelligence products, has been witnessed in the recent two years for its clout exact from various big names on social media after the increasing worldwide adoption ramps its usage up constantly. The San Francisco-based nonprofit frontier labs erected its OpenAI Startup Fund in October...
Woonsocket Call
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Woonsocket Call
ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow
ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
Woonsocket Call
Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps. “We’re excited to announce this...
Woonsocket Call
Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals
Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
Woonsocket Call
Founders and Executives of RUVI, Natasha Essentials, Juice Beauty, and V3 Communications Receive Visionary Leadership Awards
Emerging Enterprise News has awarded its Visionary Leadership Award to five company executives for their roles in building exceptional companies that are thriving despite a very competitive market environment and a challenging economy. Emerging Enterprise News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its distinguished Visionary Leadership Award to executives...
Woonsocket Call
Vicarious Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 13, 2023
Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, February 13, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Woonsocket Call
Asko Hilke Successful Founder Partners with Princes Youth Trust
One of the key services offered by Native Recruitment is its mentoring program. This program is designed to provide young people with the support and guidance they need to succeed in the world of work, and it is a vital part of the agency's commitment to supporting the work of the Prince's Youth Trust.
Woonsocket Call
Komar Acquires PTR Baler and Compactor Company
Komar Industries (“Komar”), a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems, announced today that it has acquired PTR Baler and Compactor Company (“PTR”), a leading equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for vertical balers, stationary compactors, self-contained compactors and related equipment.
Woonsocket Call
Do It Right Marketing is hiring digital marketers in the US and Canada
The remote-based positions encourage skilled professionals to join a thriving company. Digital marketing agency Do It Right Marketing has announced that its team is expanding once more and is now actively looking to fill three remote-based vacancies as it continues to grow its client base across North America and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
Verica Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner®
Verica, the company using Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents, today announced it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the 2023 Gartner “Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience” report by Gartner, Inc. According to...
Comments / 0