Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar."
Frankfort hits 'The Big Screen'
A major, motion picture was shot Wednesday in Franklin County, after having just come from set in Shelby County.
New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road
A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27.
Frankfort hits the big screen, movie being filmed in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lights. Camera. Action in the Bluegrass. A major, motion picture was shot Wednesday in Franklin County, after having just come from a set in Shelby County. The film called, ‘Wildcat,’ features actor, Ethan Hawke, and the set has brought buzz and business to the...
Lexington high school student-athletes petition to hire track & field staff back
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s Bryan Station High School has suddenly fired its track & field coaching staff, leaving parents and student-athletes wondering what’s next. The terminations happened within the last week and right in the middle of track & field’s indoor season. Parents, speaking...
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Keidron Smith impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has sent a number of players to the Reese’s Senior Bowl during head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure, and the tradition continues this week. Former Wildcats Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Keidron Smith are both in Mobile for the collegiate...
Ground broken on new distillery expansion project
The $8 million investment will increase production more than 100x and add numerous jobs.
Morning weather forecast: 2/1/23
Kentucky received more the $3 millions to improve roads.
New Fayette County Clerk sworn in
Susan Lamb was sworn in, replacing Don Blevins Jr., who held the office for 14 years.
Lil Wayne to play at Lexington’s Rupp Arena in upcoming tour
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Wayne announced his next tour, which will include a stop in Lexington. “Tha Carter Tour” will feature 28 cities including a show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on April 30. Tickets will go on sale on...
Medical marijuana card scams are growing in Kentucky
Kentucky is now one month into an executive order allowing narrow legal protections for people who use medical marijuana. However, there's still a lot of confusion around the order and scammers are taking advantage.
Clark County launches app for parents to track school buses
A new smartphone app launched in Clark County will allow parents to track their kid's school bus.
Lexington police release photos of subject who tried to run over officer
Lexington police have given Crime Stoppers the first look from a Jan. 22 incident at an apartment complex on Polo Club Boulevard.
School delay gives girl chance to help Georgetown police
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Police Department received a helping hand from a big fan Tuesday morning. Amelia, 4, had a 2-hour weather delay for school, and she chose to spend that time with her dad Cpt. Josh Nash at the Georgetown Police Department. “I got to...
Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens Police Academy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The University of Kentucky’s Police Department is uniquely connected to the Lexington area. This is because they are responsible for protecting students on campus and regular folks who visit campus like you and me. That’s why the department’s Citizens Police Academy is open...
Teen missing in Laurel County
Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road.
Lexington man sentenced to 35 years for role in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
He was charged after an investigation indicated conspiring with two others to distribute drugs from January 2021 to March 2022 in Fayette County.
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries.
10 injured in Lakeland mass shooting
Investigators said the shooting happened near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m.
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Last round of wintry weather before Groundhog Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cold sunshine filed in after a quick dusting of snow and ice wrapped up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we at least saw some sunshine throughout the day. One last weak little wave will bring another round of wintry precipitation to parts...
