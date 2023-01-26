ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers assistant Brian Flores interviews for Vikings DC vacancy

By Curt Popejoy
 6 days ago
The nationwide tour of Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores continued on Thursday. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Flore interviewed for the defensive coordinator vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

Flores has interviewed for multiple defensive coordinator openings in addition to this one since the Steelers season ended. Flores has also interviewed for the head coaching vacancy with the Arizona Cardinals.

Pittsburgh hired Flores to be a defensive assistant in the offseason after he was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Players like defensive tackle Chris Wormley credit Flores for why the Steelers run defense improved so much in the second half of the season.

