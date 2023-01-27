Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Scoring Machines: Ja’Monta Black and Demarcus Sharp are top in scoring in the Southland Conference
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are currently tied for second place in the Southland Conference, and two guys have shined for the Demons through the year: Ja’Monta Black and Demarcus Sharp. Black leads the conference, scoring 19.3 points a game. He averages four three-pointers a game...
kalb.com
Northwestern State’s Parramore named Southland Player of the Week
NATCHITOCHES, La. - After a career week on the court, and a pair of conference wins, Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week. Parramore led the Demon offensive attack in both games, crossing the 20-point mark against HCU and Lamar with a career-high...
kalb.com
Demons cap 2023 signing class
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State’s football signing class of 2023 became whole Wednesday. The Demons announced the addition of 18 players to the 10 they signed in December’s early signing period. Northwestern State’s signing class mixed both high school players and transfers from four-year and junior colleges.
kalb.com
Theatre Louisiana Christian presents debut of student-written play
PINEVILLE, La. - Theatre Louisiana Christian opens Thursday, Feb. 2, with the mysterious “It’s About Time,” which follows high school students around while they travel through time. This is the first-ever TLC production written and directed by a student, Dustin Morace. “It was certainly challenging to do...
kalb.com
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
kalb.com
Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
kalb.com
Hwy 171 reopens through Leesville after broken gas line repaired
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - Crews have repaired a broken gas line on Hwy 171 near East Courthouse Street in Leesville Monday afternoon. Hwy 171 North reopened to traffic just before 3 p.m. Construction crews are still in the area.
Opelousas Police: Missing Teen Found
Opelousas Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating Jauan Winbush, 16, of Opelousas. Jauan left home during the late-night hours of January 28.
kalb.com
Former Alexandria Salvation Army major arraigned on home invasion charge
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping. Glenn Riggs, 66, of Pineville, was arrested Feb. 16, 2020, on a charge of home invasion for...
kalb.com
Cenla Mardi Gras events are just around the corner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Carnival season in full swing, Mardi Gras events are just around the corner for residents in Central Louisiana. The events kick off in Pineville with the city’s “Night of Lights” Mardi Gras Parade rolling down Main Street on Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m.
tourcounsel.com
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four men arrested, investigation ongoing into burglaries, thefts in Cloutierville
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cloutierville area between the months of May and November 2022. Four arrests have been made in...
KNOE TV8
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
Opelousas woman booked after allegedly shooting boyfriend
The 41-year-old woman called 911 and allegedly told police she had shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
kalb.com
RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022. RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023,...
kalb.com
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
