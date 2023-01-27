ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Northwestern State’s Parramore named Southland Player of the Week

NATCHITOCHES, La. - After a career week on the court, and a pair of conference wins, Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week. Parramore led the Demon offensive attack in both games, crossing the 20-point mark against HCU and Lamar with a career-high...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Demons cap 2023 signing class

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State’s football signing class of 2023 became whole Wednesday. The Demons announced the addition of 18 players to the 10 they signed in December’s early signing period. Northwestern State’s signing class mixed both high school players and transfers from four-year and junior colleges.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Theatre Louisiana Christian presents debut of student-written play

PINEVILLE, La. - Theatre Louisiana Christian opens Thursday, Feb. 2, with the mysterious “It’s About Time,” which follows high school students around while they travel through time. This is the first-ever TLC production written and directed by a student, Dustin Morace. “It was certainly challenging to do...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
POLLOCK, LA
kalb.com

Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Cenla Mardi Gras events are just around the corner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Carnival season in full swing, Mardi Gras events are just around the corner for residents in Central Louisiana. The events kick off in Pineville with the city’s “Night of Lights” Mardi Gras Parade rolling down Main Street on Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m.
PINEVILLE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana

Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Four men arrested, investigation ongoing into burglaries, thefts in Cloutierville

(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cloutierville area between the months of May and November 2022. Four arrests have been made in...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
WINNFIELD, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022. RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023,...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Escaped inmate captured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

