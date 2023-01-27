ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

8-2-1-6

(eight, two, one, six)

