Have you ever felt like a fraud? In a society that constantly over-emphasizes perfection and productivity levels, it's normal to question whether your talents and qualifications are up to par. But did you know that there's actually a name for when you experience persistent feelings of inadequacy? It's called imposter syndrome, and researchers believe that up to 82% of people experience it at some point in their lives, per The National Institutes of Health.

2 DAYS AGO