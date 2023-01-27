Read full article on original website
How To Combat Imposter Syndrome
Have you ever felt like a fraud? In a society that constantly over-emphasizes perfection and productivity levels, it's normal to question whether your talents and qualifications are up to par. But did you know that there's actually a name for when you experience persistent feelings of inadequacy? It's called imposter syndrome, and researchers believe that up to 82% of people experience it at some point in their lives, per The National Institutes of Health.
Can Dry Brushing Really Help Get Rid Of Cellulite?
Leg dimples, cottage-cheese skin, hail damage — no matter what you choose to call cellulite, there's a good chance you have it somewhere on your body. In fact, between 80% and 90% of adult women do, according to Cleveland Clinic. This rippled, bumpy skin is caused by fat pushing on connective tissue beneath the skin's surface, and it's most commonly seen on the thighs, hips, buttocks, and midsection (per Mayo Clinic).
