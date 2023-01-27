SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Argo Blockchain plc with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (IVVD) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Adagio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IVVD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 14, 2021, Adagio disclosed that its COVID-19 treatment and...
Woonsocket Call
VERU DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Veru Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Veru Inc. (“Veru” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERU) in the United States Southern District Court of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru securities between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard
Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
Woonsocket Call
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.07 per share payable in cash on March 7, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 21, 2023. About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn...
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE American: VFL) (the “National Muni Fund”) a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “VFL,” declared a monthly distribution of $0.0450 per share. The monthly distribution is payable February 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be February 16, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Boston Scientific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140 million. The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were 45 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average...
Woonsocket Call
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI). About Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and...
Woonsocket Call
KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Recurring Revenue Loans in a Rising Rate Environment
KBRA releases research that examines the $1.2 trillion private credit industry. The industry is likely entering the most significant period of credit stress it has experienced since becoming such an integral part of the U.S. and European corporate lending landscape. In a recent report, KBRA described the interest rate and...
Woonsocket Call
Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. Acquires Storage Facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. (“SST VI”), a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), announced today the acquisition of an approximately 104,750 square foot self-storage facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with approximately 1,020 interior climate-controlled units and approximately 275 parking spaces on nearly five acres of land.
Woonsocket Call
Proactive's Ryan Long publishes fresh research note on Murchison Minerals
Proactive research analyst Ryan Long speaks to Thomas Warner after publishing an update note on Murchison Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:MUR, OTCQB:MURMF), in which he gives his take on what the Canada-based exploration company's summer 2022 drill programme means for its future. Long says that the results were "really exciting" and reveals why he believes Murchison is in a "unique situation."
Woonsocket Call
Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals
Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively. Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise. Approximately $315 million in combined cash1 as of December 31, 2022. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc....
Woonsocket Call
Hotwire Global Communications Launches Growth Team Helmed by Chief Growth Officer Laura Macdonald
Global team set to deliver innovation in reputation, relationship and revenue services. Hotwire, the global technology communications consultancy, today announced the launch of its Global Growth Team to be led by Laura Macdonald, who has been promoted to the role of Chief Growth Officer from her former role of co-president of North America. This newly created team will be responsible for Hotwire’s expansion in both services offered and the company’s global growth.
Woonsocket Call
China Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Market is Forecast to have Over 1.7 Million m2 of 3rd Party Data Centre Space and 2,400 MW of Power as of the End of 2022 - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Data Centre 2022 to 2026 report provides analysis of the third party Chinese Data Centre market, with Key Data Centre Provider Profiles, coverage of key space and power trends and a five year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese third-party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Private Placement
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of up to 14,285,714 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.035 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.
Woonsocket Call
National Gear Repair Expands Its Services to Include Custom Gear Manufacturing Nationwide
The leading provider of gearbox repair and manufacturing services is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include custom gear manufacturing nationwide. Ontario, California, United States - February 2, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — National Gear Repair has been in business for over 40 years. The company has a reputation...
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Networks Empowers Partners to Elevate their Juniper Success through New Programs in 2023
Juniper Partner Advantage 2023 introduces new Solution Practice Builder framework, new incentives and tools and increased investments to help partners reach new heights. Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the next evolution of the global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program. Last year Juniper introduced a new Elite Plus Partner Tier and now Juniper is evolving the JPA with a host of new updates in 2023.
