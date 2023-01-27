SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Argo Blockchain plc with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Veru Inc. (“Veru” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERU) in the United States Southern District Court of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru securities between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

