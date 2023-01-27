Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Networks Empowers Partners to Elevate their Juniper Success through New Programs in 2023
Juniper Partner Advantage 2023 introduces new Solution Practice Builder framework, new incentives and tools and increased investments to help partners reach new heights. Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the next evolution of the global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program. Last year Juniper introduced a new Elite Plus Partner Tier and now Juniper is evolving the JPA with a host of new updates in 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals
Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively. Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise. Approximately $315 million in combined cash1 as of December 31, 2022. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc....
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces grant of additional DSR® patent in United States
Ghent, Belgium – 1 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces the grant of an additional US patent for its DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) program.
Woonsocket Call
Hotwire Global Communications Promotes Heather Craft to CEO, North America
Laura Macdonald to serve as Chief Growth Officer to lead newly created global growth team. Hotwire, the global technology communications consultancy, today announced that Heather Craft has been appointed to lead the North America business as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Previously, the role was shared with co-president Laura Macdonald. Macdonald will now lead a newly created Global Growth Team within Hotwire as Chief Growth Officer.
Woonsocket Call
Quantum Consortia QIC, QED-C, Q-STAR and QuIC Form International Council to Enable and Grow the Global Quantum Industry
Quantum Industry Canada (QIC), Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations. The council aims to strengthen communication and collaboration among the participating consortia on goals and approaches to the development of quantum technologies.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Private Placement
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of up to 14,285,714 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.035 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.
Woonsocket Call
Proactive's Ryan Long publishes fresh research note on Murchison Minerals
Proactive research analyst Ryan Long speaks to Thomas Warner after publishing an update note on Murchison Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:MUR, OTCQB:MURMF), in which he gives his take on what the Canada-based exploration company's summer 2022 drill programme means for its future. Long says that the results were "really exciting" and reveals why he believes Murchison is in a "unique situation."
Woonsocket Call
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI). About Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and...
Woonsocket Call
Aruze Gaming America, Inc. Announces Plan for Financial Restructuring
Restructuring to commence via Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Aruze Gaming (Aruze), a leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market, today announced it has filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the State of Nevada. This...
Woonsocket Call
National Gear Repair Expands Its Services to Include Custom Gear Manufacturing Nationwide
The leading provider of gearbox repair and manufacturing services is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include custom gear manufacturing nationwide. Ontario, California, United States - February 2, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — National Gear Repair has been in business for over 40 years. The company has a reputation...
Woonsocket Call
ATLAS Works with AWS to Advance Federated Network and Expand Ground Station Coverage
ATLAS Space Operations, a leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, today announced that it is the first provider to join the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider Program (SPP) to resell AWS Ground Station, a fully managed ground station infrastructure which lets customers control satellite communications, process data, and scale their operations. The SPP is an official AWS program allowing specific AWS Partners to resell AWS services to end customers as part of their unique offerings. The SPP will expand ATLAS’ global federated network, a network of networks that work together seamlessly through Freedom™, ATLAS’ proprietary software that integrates its global ground network with partnered ground antenna sites. ATLAS clients will now have access to 11 additional ground sites, giving customers low-latency and low-cost access to AWS services so that they can quickly store and process their data. The Freedom software abstracts complexity through features such as flex scheduling, streaming metrics, pass insights, status updates, and one endpoint for all TT&C. This facilitates automation and integration into existing architectures.
Woonsocket Call
Say Goodbye to Recharging and Refilling: iGetOz Introduces Disposable Vape
Melbourne Victoria, 1st February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, iGetOz, the e-cigarette brand that’s all about elevating the user experience, just dropped a game-changing line of disposable vapes that are sure to take your vaping game to the next level. But that’s not all – the brand has also teamed up with some of the biggest names in the industry to create a one-of-a-kind device that boasts a sleek and innovative design, as well as an irresistible selection of exotic flavors that are sure to tantalize the taste buds of vape enthusiasts everywhere.
Woonsocket Call
CEA Invests in European-Based Cyber and Intel
CEA Group (CEA) is pleased to announce an exciting and exclusive investment in European-based cyber and intel. Funds advised by Rheingold Capital have acquired 100% of the shares in Cybersecurity Specialists SIM and ATECS. Funds advised by Rheingold Capital GmbH have acquired 100% of the shares in Secure Information Management...
Woonsocket Call
How Casey Richardson Is Helping Wedding Professionals Fill Their Calendars And Grow Their Business
Casey Richardson is a marketing agency owner specializing in lead generation for businesses in the wedding industry. From photographers, venues, planners, and hotels to caterers, bakeries, and bar services, Richardson’s agency, Craft Agency Group, is helping wedding professionals connect with their ideal clients and fill their calendars with prospects. With over 30 clients in their portfolio, Craft Agency Group is providing valuable solutions to business owners that are ready to grow.
Woonsocket Call
UMC and Cadence Collaborate on 3D-IC Hybrid Bonding Reference Flow
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that the Cadence® 3D-IC reference flow, featuring the Integrity™ 3D-IC Platform, has been certified for UMC’s chip stacking technologies, enabling faster time to market.
Woonsocket Call
AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Marla Purvis Market President for Georgia
AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed Marla Purvis as its Georgia market president. An accomplished Medicaid and health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Purvis will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter the state.
Woonsocket Call
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best and Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative’s Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan
Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings...
Woonsocket Call
Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. Acquires Storage Facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. (“SST VI”), a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), announced today the acquisition of an approximately 104,750 square foot self-storage facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with approximately 1,020 interior climate-controlled units and approximately 275 parking spaces on nearly five acres of land.
Woonsocket Call
Collagen Supplement Market Sales, Consumption, Growth and Global Analysis by Demand, Opportunity, Key Players, Regional Development and Forecast 2023–2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2023 -- Collagen Supplement Market Scope and Overview. The complete research report includes an analysis of the top players in the Collagen Supplement market, the knowledge market share, the primary business lines, product offering, and cost structure of the organization, as well as a study of current market trends and patterns. The market analysis attempts to forecast trends and trends for the following years, in addition to producing market estimates for major categories and geographical locations.
