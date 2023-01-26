Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Ultimate Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Brad Wilkerson becomes Yankees assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK (AP) — Former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson was hired as the New York Yankees' assistant hitting coach on Monday. He replaced Hensley Meulens, who left in November to become Colorado's hitting coach. Wilkerson and Casey Dykes will both be assistants to Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson.
Citrus County Chronicle
Marlins acquire reliever Matt Barnes in trade with Red Sox
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Miami sent left-hander Richard Bleier to Boston for Barnes, and the Red Sox will pay the Marlins $5,625,000 to cover more than half the $10.25 million Barnes is guaranteed. The 32-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment when the Red Sox signed outfielder Adam Duvall last week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies, Harrison finalize $2 million, 1-year deal
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $2 million, one-year contract Monday. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brother vs brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's back — one more time this season. At least this...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers season derailed by QB injuries in NFC title game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A season filled with quarterback injuries finally caught up to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. If San Francisco is going to break through finally under coach Kyle Shanahan and end the franchise's nearly three-decade Super Bowl title drought, keeping the most important player on the team healthy will be paramount.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: 49ers' Purdy has torn ligament in right elbow
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question. A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wizards end 22-game skid in San Antonio, beat Spurs 127-106
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and the Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Washington, which last won in San Antonio on Dec. 11, 1999, has...
Citrus County Chronicle
Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic Super Bowl matchup
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season. Now, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts...
Comments / 0