Citrus County Chronicle

Brad Wilkerson becomes Yankees assistant hitting coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson was hired as the New York Yankees' assistant hitting coach on Monday. He replaced Hensley Meulens, who left in November to become Colorado's hitting coach. Wilkerson and Casey Dykes will both be assistants to Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Marlins acquire reliever Matt Barnes in trade with Red Sox

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Miami sent left-hander Richard Bleier to Boston for Barnes, and the Red Sox will pay the Marlins $5,625,000 to cover more than half the $10.25 million Barnes is guaranteed. The 32-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment when the Red Sox signed outfielder Adam Duvall last week.
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Phillies, Harrison finalize $2 million, 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $2 million, one-year contract Monday. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Brother vs brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's back — one more time this season. At least this...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers season derailed by QB injuries in NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A season filled with quarterback injuries finally caught up to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. If San Francisco is going to break through finally under coach Kyle Shanahan and end the franchise's nearly three-decade Super Bowl title drought, keeping the most important player on the team healthy will be paramount.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: 49ers' Purdy has torn ligament in right elbow

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question. A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Wizards end 22-game skid in San Antonio, beat Spurs 127-106

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and the Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Washington, which last won in San Antonio on Dec. 11, 1999, has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic Super Bowl matchup

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season. Now, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts...

