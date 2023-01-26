There is the potential for freezing rain and freezing drizzle next wee The highest risk of ice-related impact is north and west of DFW, but there is a low risk in the Metroplex Monday night and Tuesday. Consider altering your travel plans and stocking up on essential items if you are in the orange or red area. NOTE: These graphics display the potential for new ice accumulation during the time frames shown. The ice could worsen if ice remains from the preceding day.

