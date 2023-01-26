Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTEN.com
Truck crash jams traffic on icy Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on icy U.S. 75 Monday night, leading to a big backup. The Denison Police Department said the accident happened in the northbound lanes near the FM 84 exit. Authorities said a wrecker and the Texas Department of Transportation were at the scene.
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
KTEN.com
Work crews brace for Oklahoma power outages
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and other contracted electric crews are preparing for any potential power outages across southern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Teams are stationed at the Durant Sports Complex and the Ada Fairgrounds. On Monday night, the crews were focused on trucking in...
KXII.com
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
KTEN.com
Ardmore remembers former school superintendent Kim Holland
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Kim Holland, Ardmore City Schools' superintendent, died on Friday. Chauvin Aaron, who once was the director of fine arts and bands for the district, said Holland's legacy of treating everyone with respect will continue for years to come. "He said, 'Sometimes we have to dream...
KTEN.com
Child found in Ardmore dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
KOCO
OHP: More than a dozen vehicles involved in crash on I-35 near Thackerville
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash Monday on Interstate 35 near Thackerville after a winter storm brought sleet and freezing rain to Oklahoma. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said a car spun out and crashed into a wall on I-35 near the Oklahoma-Texas...
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
easttexasradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
There is the potential for freezing rain and freezing drizzle next wee The highest risk of ice-related impact is north and west of DFW, but there is a low risk in the Metroplex Monday night and Tuesday. Consider altering your travel plans and stocking up on essential items if you are in the orange or red area. NOTE: These graphics display the potential for new ice accumulation during the time frames shown. The ice could worsen if ice remains from the preceding day.
KXII.com
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
KTEN.com
Madill ladies down Atoka 44-29
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill takes home the sweep Saturday afternoon against Atoka. The ladies started off play defeating the Wampus Cats 44-29.
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
KXII.com
Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday. Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation. After a search warrant was issued to...
KTEN.com
Durant homeless shelter set to move and looks ahead at their future
DURANT, Okla (KTEN) -- Since November of 2020, a ministries group called, Light of Hope Shelter has been serving the homeless of Bryan County. With the help of volunteers from numerous of churches, they offer a hot meal along with clothing items every Saturday from 11:30 until 2 PM. Latisha...
KTEN.com
Madill boys top Atoka in double overtime
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill and Atoka fought four quarters plus two more on the Wildcats home court Saturday. Madill takes home the double overtime victory 60-55. Junior Ethan Wilkerson was 19 points away from 1500 career points coming into the game. Wilkerson had no problem capturing the accolade ending...
KXII.com
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after a body was found in Sherman Sunday morning. The body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. Police said they don’t suspect foul play was involved.
