ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
WHAV

Councilors Seek Stepped Up Enforcement of Downtown Haverhill Dog Poop Cleanup Rules

In France, there is a superstition regarding stepping in dog poop. Specifically, if it is with your left foot, it is considered to be good luck. Business owners in downtown Haverhill, however, do not buy into that bit of folklore. For the third time in two years, the Haverhill City Council heard from business owners and others about the problem of dog waste on downtown sidewalks and other areas. Matt Gaiero is one of those business owners.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Latino Coalition of Haverhill Celebrates 2022 Successes; Plans to Organize Wards for Fall Elections

The Latino Coalition of Haverhill recently celebrated its 2022 accomplishments, including legislation requiring election of City Council and School Committee members mostly by ward. Newly elected Sen. Pavel Payano, himself elected in 2022 to a newly reconfigured majority-minority state senate district, presented a Massachusetts Senate citation to the Coalition in...
HAVERHILL, MA
WBBJ

Peabody High student removed after gun found

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local student was removed from school after a concerning discovery. Monday morning, tipsters alerted us to an incident at Peabody High School. According to Tim Haney, Director of Schools for the Trenton Special School District, Peabody administration received information that a student was in possession of a gun.
TRENTON, TN
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store

“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade

WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
WRENTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Man killed in shooting in Methuen

METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet. 
METHUEN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy