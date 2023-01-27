Read full article on original website
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Tom Koch taken to task twice at City Council meeting, including over a seven-figure lie #mayorkoch
Quincy Mayor Tom Koch taken to task twice at City Council meeting, including over a seven-figure lie. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Last night’s City of Quincy City Council meeting was expected to be a quick and for the most part uneventful meeting...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
Councilors Seek Stepped Up Enforcement of Downtown Haverhill Dog Poop Cleanup Rules
In France, there is a superstition regarding stepping in dog poop. Specifically, if it is with your left foot, it is considered to be good luck. Business owners in downtown Haverhill, however, do not buy into that bit of folklore. For the third time in two years, the Haverhill City Council heard from business owners and others about the problem of dog waste on downtown sidewalks and other areas. Matt Gaiero is one of those business owners.
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
Latino Coalition of Haverhill Celebrates 2022 Successes; Plans to Organize Wards for Fall Elections
The Latino Coalition of Haverhill recently celebrated its 2022 accomplishments, including legislation requiring election of City Council and School Committee members mostly by ward. Newly elected Sen. Pavel Payano, himself elected in 2022 to a newly reconfigured majority-minority state senate district, presented a Massachusetts Senate citation to the Coalition in...
Methuen and North Andover Deputy Fire Chiefs Graduate From Chief Fire Officer Management Training
(Additional photographs below.) Methuen Deputy Fire Chief David Toto and North Andover Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe were among more than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts who graduated Friday from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month...
City Council Hears Plans Tonight for Distributing Haverhill Youth Activities and Mental Health Grants
Haverhill city councilors tonight hear plans for distributing $750,000 to various groups to help address, what is being called, “the educational, social, physical well-being, substance abuse and mental needs of Haverhill’s youth that have been impacted by the pandemic.”. Councilors recently requested details on what will be the...
'There Will Be Death': Middleton Ex-Naval Officer Admits Of Threatening Wife, Her Mom, Feds Say
A former US Navy officer pleaded guilty to sending his ex-wife and her mom in Iowa threats, authorities announced. Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, confessed to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, but the court had not decided on a sentence, the US Attorney for Massachusetts …
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond Issues Statement On Death Of Tyre Nichols
Below is a statement from Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond on the death of Tyre Nichols:. On behalf of the employees of the Wilmington Police Department, I would like to address the death of Tyre Nichols. By now, many of you have seen the many videos of the incident. Simply...
WBBJ
Peabody High student removed after gun found
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local student was removed from school after a concerning discovery. Monday morning, tipsters alerted us to an incident at Peabody High School. According to Tim Haney, Director of Schools for the Trenton Special School District, Peabody administration received information that a student was in possession of a gun.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after one dead, another injured, in double shooting at Massachusetts Dollar Tree
Multiple people were shot at a Massachusetts Department store on Tuesday. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2:00 p.m. Two male victims...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
Maintenance Budget Cut Last June Said to Play Role in Haverhill School Safety Concerns
Worries, expressed last spring when Haverhill cut a maintenance position from the budget, surfaced again last Thursday when School Committee members reported possible safety issues. Committee members Paul A. Magliocchetti and Toni Sapienza Donais, both members of the School Maintenance Subcommittee, reported they toured Greenleaf Academy in Bradford last week...
Officials Identify 80-Year-Old Haverhill Man as Victim of Saturday Afternoon Fire
Eighty-year-old Richard Wallace has been identified as the victim of Saturday afternoon’s apartment fire in Haverhill and “smoking materials” is listed as the official cause of the fire. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Essex County District Attorney Paul F....
newbedfordguide.com
23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store
“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade
WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
Man killed in shooting in Methuen
METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet.
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
