passerBy
5d ago
MF the old timer was having a good time and you do this😡😡😡i hope you get what you deserve
Click2Houston.com
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for City of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the City of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
Woman accused of letting boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is facing a felony charge of injury to a child after authorities said she let her boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child. Jasmine Renee Salas will make her next court appearance on Feb. 17. According to prosecutors, Salas is the biological mother of...
Click2Houston.com
4 shot at Texas City apartment complex, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas — Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Texas City, according to police. Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway near Century Boulevard. According to Texas City police, two...
Man mauled to death by dogs in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was killed by his neighbor's dogs Wednesday in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police. Authorities said it happened at a home along Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is near the intersection of Antonie Drive and West Little York Road. Police said it happened just...
Man wanted for allegedly strangling and shooting girlfriend in the head during fight, Pct. 4 says
The woman said a cheating accusation ensued in a fight that escalated into a shooting. She said he told her it was an accident before dropping her off at the hospital, records state.
Man accused of threatening family runs away after being handcuffed in N. Harris Co., deputies say
After he was handcuffed, the man got away from deputies while being walked down a staircase, officials said. A K-9 unit and a drone were unable to find him after he ran into a wooded area.
KHOU
Click2Houston.com
Santa Fe gunman remains incompetent to stand trial, Galveston County DA’s office says
SANTA FE, Texas – Officials with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office tell KPRC 2 Investigates Dimitrios Pagourtzis remains incompetent to stand trial. The judge presiding over the case will sign an order keeping Pagourtzis hospitalized for another period of up to 12 months. “The treating physicians at...
cw39.com
Woman, current and ex-boyfriend hospitalized after domestic fight in north Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are fine after a domestic fight sparked a shooting and stabbing incident in north Harris County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the 1700 block of Strawn Road in Magnolia Gardens, near Aldine. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
fox26houston.com
Former HPD officer in botched 2019 drug raid has motion to throw out indictments dismissed
HOUSTON - A judge has denied a motion to dismiss former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines' case based on prosecutorial misconduct. The judge said on Wednesday he found there was not enough evidence to justify dismissing the case. Goines is accused of murder in the botched drug raid on...
kurv.com
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
Clear Creek ISD employee arrested, accused of selling stolen phones to Russia, Uzbekistan
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Clear Creek Independent School District employee has been arrested and charged after authorities said he stole nearly 60 phones and sold them to Russia and Uzbekistan. Eduardo Vasquez, a CCISD lead network engineer, was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, according...
KHOU
