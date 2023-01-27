ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

passerBy
5d ago

MF the old timer was having a good time and you do this😡😡😡i hope you get what you deserve

KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX
KHOU

4 shot at Texas City apartment complex, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Texas City, according to police. Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway near Century Boulevard. According to Texas City police, two...
TEXAS CITY, TX
KHOU

Man mauled to death by dogs in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was killed by his neighbor's dogs Wednesday in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police. Authorities said it happened at a home along Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is near the intersection of Antonie Drive and West Little York Road. Police said it happened just...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Four Arrested In Fentanyl Lab Bust

Four men are in custody for drug charges after a raid at a vehicle rental business in northwest Houston. Investigators became suspicious because Speedy Slingshot Rentals, on Sussex near Gessner, was closed seven days a week. State troopers reportedly found a drug lab on site during Monday’s raid. They...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
