Cedar Key News
BIRD RESCUE WORKSHOP SUCCESS
Coffee cups were full. Muffins and fresh oranges were piled high on platters. by anyone wanting to help wildlife of Cedar Key. Sponsored in part by private donors and Cedar Keys Audubon, with Nature Coast Biologic Station’s generous offer allowing the use of their third-floor conference room, the workshop leaders flew into action at 9:00 Friday morning, January 20.
HOMECOMING 2023
Homecoming at Cedar Key School is a week of activities, including election of a Homecoming Court, a Homecoming Dance, A Homecoming Bonfire, and a Homecoming Parade, and more. Pictures below, mostly taken by resident Joe Hand, capture some moments experienced by the community. HOMECOMING COURT:. HOMECOMING PARADE:. HOMECOMING DANCE:
SEAHORSE OPEN HOUSES 2023
SEAHORSE KEY AND CEDAR KEY LIGHT STATION OPEN HOUSES 2023. Editor’s Note: The following is excerpted from the University of Florida Nature Coast Biological Station’s Monthly Newsletter “UF IFAS Nature Coast News,” January 2023, written by Director Mike Allen. Seahorse Key is an island located three...
JOB OPPORTUNITY IN CEDAR KEY, NCBS
This position helps manage the facilities and operations at NCBS. and works closely with NCBS Director Mike Allen and the NCBS team. on fiscal processing, hiring interns and students, and helping with events, and budgets. DEADLINE:. February 8. JOB DESRIPTION, APPLICATION:. The job description and instructions for application can be...
ELECTIONS QUALIFYING ENDS
The Qualifying Period for the following five seats closed today at noon; results follow. The THREE CITY COMMISSION SEATS were not contested. Incumbents Heath Davis, Sue Colson, and Jim Wortham will retain their seats for the next two years. The TWO CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONER SEATS were not...
