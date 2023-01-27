Read full article on original website
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
Kathlyn R. Plummer-Putnam
Kathlyn R. Plummer-Putnam, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Oak Park Place, surrounded by family. She was born on April 14, 1930, in Sherry, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Florence (Charboneau) Bassuener. Prior to graduating from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., in 1947, Kathlyn attended Pershing Grade School, a one-room schoolhouse in Sherry, Wis.
Waunakee's Rob Booker commits to Badgers
WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- Waunakee's Rob Booker will be staying close by for his college football career. The three-star tight end announced Tuesday he has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers over Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State and other Power 5 schools. "Home grown! Let’s do this thing Badger nation!!!!" he tweeted.
The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site
MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, News 3 Now will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin. Keighton Klos, the Milton House Museum's executive director, said, "A lot of times, when...
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Douglas Robert "Doug" "Bear" Pollard
Douglas Robert “Doug” “Bear” Pollard, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, while at his beloved cabin. He was born on Dec. 1, 1963, at Methodist Hospital, in Madison, Wis., to Donald and Anita (Kranz) Pollard. Doug attended Glendale Elementary, Sennett Middle School and LaFollette High School, where he graduated in 1982. He graduated from Madison Area Technical College in 1987. He later received his bachelor’s degree from Cardinal Stritch College in 1996.
Donald Howard Phillips
Donald Phillips, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at home with his loving wife Joann by his side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Burial will be at Briggsville Cemetery immediately after the service with a luncheon to follow at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.
Philip Warren Kyser
Philip Warren Kyser, 70, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Phil was born November 13, 1952, in Fort Worth Texas to Charles and Emma Kyser (Cooper). In 1954, the Kyser family moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Phil enjoyed playing baseball and other sports throughout his childhood. In 1973, Phil moved to Boulder Colorado and met the love of his life. Phil married Debra “Debbie” Kyser (Larson) on June 29, 1974. The couple were blessed with four children: Heidi, Rachel, Hannah, and Josiah. The family moved to Richland Center August of 1990.
Open enrollment for 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 6
MADISON, Wis. -- A new school year is still quite a few months away, but getting ready for the new year starts much sooner. For families getting ready for that first first day of school, open enrollment for the 2023-24 year begins Feb. 6. Applications can be found online here and should be completed by April 28.
No. 10 Ohio State beats Wisconsin 90-67, ends 3-game skid
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help No. 10 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 90-67 on Wednesday night, snapping the Buckeyes’ three-game losing skid. Thierry also had seven rebounds for Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten Conference), which...
Loutrice L. Thompson
Loutrice L. Thompson, age 43, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Aug. 2, 1979, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Louis Zeigler and Truzella Thompson. Shell attended Detroit Public schools. She worked as a computer data processor at...
Teen arrested after fight outside La Follette High School, basketball game postponed
MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday's boy's basketball game between Madison East and La Follette High School is postponed due to safety concerns, Madison Metropolitan School District officials announced. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the concerns stem from an altercation among students at La Follette. LeMonds said police were called to the...
Madison snow emergency to remain in effect Monday night
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's snow emergency will remain in effect Monday night, officials said, as crews continue to clean up after last week's storm. Alternate side parking rules are in effect for all residents, including those in the Snow Emergency Zone, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and off-street parking is recommended.
Robin Marie Niederklopfer
Robin Marie Niederklopfer, age 63, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She was born Jan. 14, 1960 to the late Gerald and Barbara Lange. She attended Baraboo Schools. Robin was united in marriage to Michael Niederklopfer on Sept. 23, 1977; recently celebrating...
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Mary "June" J. Vance
Madison – Mary J. “June” Vance, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. She was born on June 9, 1927 in Highland, WI, the daughter of Alphonse and Marie (Flemming) Eberle. On November 8, 1949, June was united in marriage to Jerry K. “Bud” Vance at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Highland, WI. June was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and watching baseball, especially the Cubs. June loved her family, and she cherished the time spent taking care of her grandkids.
UW System releases results of free speech survey
OSHKOSH, Wis. -- On the heels of the release of a system-wide free speech survey, UW System President Jay Rothman sat down with a bipartisan panel of free speech experts Wednesday to discuss the results and what university leaders can do to promote civil dialogue on campuses. The 97-page report...
One person taken to hospital, homeowners displaced in Brooklyn fire
BROOKLYN, Wis. -- A fire that began in a garage in Brooklyn Sunday left one person in the hospital and the homeowners displaced. Crews were called to the 100 block of Stacie Court just before 5 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from an attached garage. The home was evacuated and one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jeffrey J. Jacobson
Jeffrey J. Jacobson, 63, of Jefferson, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Jeff was born on February 23, 1959 in Fort Atkinson, son of John and Marlene (Halvorson) Jacobson. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1977 and was employed for more than 25 years at Stoppenbach Meats in Jefferson.
Thomas L. "Tom" O'Donnell
Madison – Thomas L. “Tom” O’Donnell, age 87, passed away on January 30, 2023 at his residence. Thomas was born the fifth son to parents James and Mary O’Donnell on November 28, 1935 in Rolling Ground, Wisconsin. Tom was a 1953 high school graduate from...
