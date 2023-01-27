ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado man held in Nevada solar plant fire unfit for trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled a Colorado dentist unfit for trial following his arrest last month in what authorities characterized as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos. Mohammed Reza Mesmarian’s attorney said Wednesday that psychiatrists found his client was unable to understand criminal charges against him including terrorism, arson, destruction of property and escape. The judge ordered the 34-year-old Mesmarian to undergo further evaluation in custody at a state psychiatric facility. Mesmarian is accused of ramming a car into a sprawling solar array and setting it afire early Jan. 4 in the desert northeast of Las Vegas. A casino company official said hotel guests and gamblers saw no effect.
wcn247.com

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone undergoes back surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. The Knights termed the procedure Tuesday as successful and that Stone “is expected to make a full recovery.” This is the second time in less than a year that Stone has had back surgery. He also had a procedure May 19, 2022, and Stone said in December this was the best he had felt in some time. But he was injured Jan. 12 against Florida.
