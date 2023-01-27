LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. The Knights termed the procedure Tuesday as successful and that Stone “is expected to make a full recovery.” This is the second time in less than a year that Stone has had back surgery. He also had a procedure May 19, 2022, and Stone said in December this was the best he had felt in some time. But he was injured Jan. 12 against Florida.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO