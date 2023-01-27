ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
WOWT

Grand Island man gets life in prison for March 2022 kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for convictions related to a March 2022 escape from law enforcement and subsequent kidnapping. A judge Tuesday sentenced Tyler Manka, 28, to life in prison for kidnapping, 20-40 years each...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
GENEVA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death

RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
RAVENNA, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA

