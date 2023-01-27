Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
tourcounsel.com
Conestoga Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Island, Nebraska
Conestoga Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Grand Island, Nebraska. It was opened in 1974 and is owned by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor store is Dillard's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Younkers and JCPenney. Best Buy is a junior anchor. Address: 3404...
NebraskaTV
Hall County faces new pressure on courthouse as judges send letter asking for space
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Hall County faces new pressure to build a courthouse as judges now inform the county more courtrooms are needed. While they stop short of demanding new courtrooms, the judges say Hall County needs two more. A letter from Judge Art Wetzel and Judge Al Corey...
Grant Leeper Chooses Iowa Football
Indiana Tight End Accepts Hawkeye Gray Shirt Opportunity
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOWT
Grand Island man gets life in prison for March 2022 kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for convictions related to a March 2022 escape from law enforcement and subsequent kidnapping. A judge Tuesday sentenced Tyler Manka, 28, to life in prison for kidnapping, 20-40 years each...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Fire Department: Cause of house fire believed to be electrical in nature
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island was destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. When the first crews arrived, the fire was on the outside of the structure....
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
doniphanherald.com
Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death
RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
NebraskaTV
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
klkntv.com
Woman shot dead in York would ‘get along with anybody,’ friend says
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The community of York, a city of about 8,000 people, is now dealing with a rare act of deadly violence. A York man is accused of shooting and killing his wife Monday night, after police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler dead in her home. Officers then...
KTUL
Teens charged with stealing SUV with 3 small children, abandoning them in freezing temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TND) — "Frankly, I think we're lucky we're not here for the death of those children," is how prosecutor Billie Gallagher in Hall County, Neb., described this case. Two teenage suspects are behind bars, accused of stealing an SUV with three children inside, before abandoning them...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
klkntv.com
3 kids back with family after being kidnapped in stolen car, police say
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says two teens are in custody after they kidnapped three small children while stealing an SUV early Sunday morning. The three children are 5, 1 and 7 months old. Police say the incident began around 3 a.m. on Sunday...
