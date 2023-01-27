Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe man arrested for allegedly falsely reporting shooting at Pecanland Mall
On January 12, 2023, investigators of the Monroe Police Department discovered a Facebook post that mentioned a possible shooting at a local mall outlet.
Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
Driver crashes vehicle in Ouachita Parish while under the influence; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to LA 15 around 11:54 PM in reference to a vehicle being in a ditch. Authorities were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was asleep at the wheel. Once authorities arrived […]
Monroe City respond to shooting at Kingsway Apartments
Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
18-year-old identified as one of the gunmen who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen. The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police […]
Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
Monroe man responsible for hit-and-run incident while intoxicated, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the […]
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
Suspect arrested in Caldwell Parish stabbing that involved three victims
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: Around Noon, officials confirmed that a suspect has been arrested for the early morning stabbing that took place in Caldwell Parish, La. As of now, the victims’ medical status is unknown. CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, a stabbing that involved three victims took […]
Off-duty deputy arrest Monroe man for allegedly stealing vehicle from car dealership
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, around 11:33 PM, an off-duty deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Nissan Altima driving around the property of Banner Ford, which is located on Frontage Road in Monroe, La. According to the deputy, the business was […]
Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood burglary investigation lands Monroe woman behind bars, deputies confirm
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into recent burglaries that took place in the Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood. During the investigation, deputies were informed that one of the burglary victim’s AirTag was pinging on the 100 […]
Deputies arrest wanted Union Parish man for distributing meth
UPDATE (01/30/2023): On January 30, 2023, authorities confirmed that David Ray Aldridge Jr. was captured and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for the Distribution of Narcotics. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six […]
Ouachita Parish homeowner finds unknown individual stealing wheelbarrow from their backyard; suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Auburn Avenue on January 29, 2023, around 10:19 AM, in reference to a suspect trespassing. Police were informed that the suspect allegedly was in the homeowner’s backyard without their permission, stealing a wheelbarrow.
Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed […]
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges related to drugs and extortion, according to police records. According to a search warrant, Lucas Parrish, 43, of Monroe was arrested on the charges. Parrish, who owns Clawdaddy’s Restaurant, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a search warrant was served at his home.
Woman arrested after taking car
An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022. RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023,...
West Monroe Police Department advises residents to avoid scammers
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Several cases of money scams have been investigated by the West Monroe Police Department. Recently, scammers have been telling people that they’ve won a lottery or a Publisher’s Clearing House prize. The scammers are also instructing people to go buy gift cards and put money on them. This is a […]
