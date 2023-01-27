ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnfield, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe City respond to shooting at Kingsway Apartments

Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
RAYVILLE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Escaped inmate captured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood burglary investigation lands Monroe woman behind bars, deputies confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into recent burglaries that took place in the Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood. During the investigation, deputies were informed that one of the burglary victim’s AirTag was pinging on the 100 […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest wanted Union Parish man for distributing meth

UPDATE (01/30/2023): On January 30, 2023, authorities confirmed that David Ray Aldridge Jr. was captured and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for the Distribution of Narcotics. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges related to drugs and extortion, according to police records. According to a search warrant, Lucas Parrish, 43, of Monroe was arrested on the charges. Parrish, who owns Clawdaddy’s Restaurant, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a search warrant was served at his home.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested after taking car

An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
GRAMBLING, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022. RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023,...
PINEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy