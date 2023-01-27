Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
14news.com
Young & Established hosting pop-up shop for Black-owned businesses in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young & Established nonprofit is kicking off Black History Month with a pop-up shop to highlight local Black businesses in Evansville, officials say. Kingston Chambers, the 15-year-old business owner of “Dynamic Designs LLC,” is one of the Black-owned business owners that will be at the pop-up shop on Saturday.
14news.com
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
14news.com
Railcrew Xpress closing several locations, laying off Evansville employees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are WARN notices in at least Indiana and Kentucky for the company Railcrew Xpress. The Indiana notice shows 70 employees will be laid off, and several locations will close. It shows one of the locations is in Evansville on Dixie Flyer Road and will impact...
14news.com
Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Taproom will have a new courtyard this spring. The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page. They say “The Courtyard at Myriad” will include outdoor seating under trees next to taproom. The owners say there will lighting, and...
14news.com
Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
14news.com
Brighter Skies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many secondary and rural roads remain ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use caution and allow for extra time during your morning commute as morning temps remain below freezing in the lower 20s. A mix of sun and clouds as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s.
14news.com
Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky. students in need
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Prom is a big night for any high school student, but usually that big night comes at a big cost. Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky is a group dedicated to easing that cost. It started in 2006 over in eastern Kentucky, and it expanded to...
14news.com
First Democratic candidate since 2015 files for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The race for Mayor of Evansville officially has a Democratic candidate. Stephanie Terry filed Tuesday at the Election Office where she formally began her candidacy. 14 News has known since Friday that Stephanie Terry was going to be running, but today makes that official. Our 14...
14news.com
Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.
14news.com
Black History Month Unity Choir to perform at Old National Events Plaza
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Under the leadership of Rev. James Hamler and Ms. Kandace Hinton, the Evansville African American Museum will present the Black History Month Unity Choir 2023. This regional mass choir will hold a concert at Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust St, Evansville, IN 47708) on Sunday,...
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
14news.com
Renovations almost complete after pipe burst at Ark Crisis Children’s Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More classrooms are almost ready to open at Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville. It’s been over five weeks since the pipes burst, damaging three of their classrooms. ”In order to get a room to look better, you have to destroy it completely,” said...
14news.com
Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
14news.com
Two Memorial Student-Athletes Receive National Honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Reitz Memorial Student-Athletes, Emily Mattingly and Kate Jackson joining the ranks. Senior, Emily Mattingly, has been playing sports her entire life, including soccer...
14news.com
EVPL observing Black History Month with program series
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library say they are observing Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge. “Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage of Black Americans,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said....
14news.com
Schnucks and Red Cross holding ‘Share the Love’ blood drive
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks and the Southwest Chapter of the Indiana American Red Cross are teaming up to host a “Share the Love” blood drive on Tuesday, February 7. It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Red Cross Southwest Chapter. That’s at 29...
14news.com
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - With snow and ice moving through the Tri-State area, thousands of flights nationwide have been delayed and canceled. Flights out of Evansville are also being impacted. The murder trial for the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man has...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday and Tuesday for some light freezing rain and wintry mix. Happening Monday, the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man is expected to be on trial. That gets underway for...
14news.com
Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
