Evansville, IN

Young & Established hosting pop-up shop for Black-owned businesses in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young & Established nonprofit is kicking off Black History Month with a pop-up shop to highlight local Black businesses in Evansville, officials say. Kingston Chambers, the 15-year-old business owner of “Dynamic Designs LLC,” is one of the Black-owned business owners that will be at the pop-up shop on Saturday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
HENDERSON, KY
Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Taproom will have a new courtyard this spring. The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page. They say “The Courtyard at Myriad” will include outdoor seating under trees next to taproom. The owners say there will lighting, and...
NEWBURGH, IN
Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Brighter Skies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many secondary and rural roads remain ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use caution and allow for extra time during your morning commute as morning temps remain below freezing in the lower 20s. A mix of sun and clouds as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
First Democratic candidate since 2015 files for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The race for Mayor of Evansville officially has a Democratic candidate. Stephanie Terry filed Tuesday at the Election Office where she formally began her candidacy. 14 News has known since Friday that Stephanie Terry was going to be running, but today makes that official. Our 14...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Black History Month Unity Choir to perform at Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Under the leadership of Rev. James Hamler and Ms. Kandace Hinton, the Evansville African American Museum will present the Black History Month Unity Choir 2023. This regional mass choir will hold a concert at Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust St, Evansville, IN 47708) on Sunday,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
OWENSBORO, KY
Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
HAUBSTADT, IN
Two Memorial Student-Athletes Receive National Honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Reitz Memorial Student-Athletes, Emily Mattingly and Kate Jackson joining the ranks. Senior, Emily Mattingly, has been playing sports her entire life, including soccer...
NASHVILLE, TN
EVPL observing Black History Month with program series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library say they are observing Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge. “Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage of Black Americans,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said....
EVANSVILLE, IN
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - With snow and ice moving through the Tri-State area, thousands of flights nationwide have been delayed and canceled. Flights out of Evansville are also being impacted. The murder trial for the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man has...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday and Tuesday for some light freezing rain and wintry mix. Happening Monday, the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man is expected to be on trial. That gets underway for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
EVANSVILLE, IN

