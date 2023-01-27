ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Wheeler announces 90-day reset plan to fix Central Eastside

By Brandon Thompson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MfUs_0kSloMUa00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Local businesses fed up with break-ins, vandalism and safety issues in the Central Eastside are bringing their concerns to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Now, Wheeler is promising to take action, announcing the start of a 90-day reset plan for the area. The goal is an Eastside that feels cleaner and most importantly safe.

Former David Douglas basketball coach arrested on sexual abuse chargers

Getting there will take time and, according to the mayor, collaboration between businesses and the city.

Some work has already been underway increasing street lighting under overpasses. Swaths of graffiti has been removed, trash cleaned up as well as unsanctioned campsites and abandoned vehicles cleaned.

This is in response to a November meeting with businesses and the city and a survey of those business owners on what they thought would help this problem. After 90 days they’ll respond to another survey to see if anything feels different.

The city and businesses will gauge the progress based on the number of break-in reports, how many people are being referred to shelters or mental health and substance abuse centers and the amount of debris and trash on streets and sidewalks.

Another goal is cleaning up unsanctioned campsites, but the city’s new map of campsite reports and cleanups in the city shows that in many areas, including this neighborhood, campsites return, so KOIN 6 asked the mayor what will break the cycle and when will changes come.

“I wish there was a quick and easy answer to that,” Wheeler said. “The reality is that will decrease as we move people off the streets and were not moving people off the streets quickly enough.”

Report shows 25.7% increase in Downtown Portland foot traffic

Wheeler pointed to a waitlist that can be as long as ten years for some people to access affordable housing. He pointed to the trio of initiatives passed by City Council late last year, including banning unsanctioned camping, creating sanctioned campsites with services on site, and creating 20,000 affordable housing units over the next 11 years.

Wheeler referred to the yet-to-be-formed sanctioned campsites as “service hubs” during the announcement Thursday. When it comes to clean-ups of camps, Wheeler emphasized they are cited several days beforehand, as is required, and people are offered shelter spots.

“Those contacted by outreach teams are offered an immediate, available shelter bed, a ride to that shelter bed with any belongings, and complimentary storage for additional belongings,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler says, a city survey found two out of ten people who are homeless refused indoor shelter, thus the need for sanctioned outdoor sites. He says that is in part to Portland being “awash in synthetic drugs” which cause severe psychosis and cause “antisocial” behavior in people suffering from it.

“Importantly, [it can cause] an inability to be in enclosed spaces. Enclosed spaces like congregate shelters or motel rooms or housing or other types of structures. There is a degree of urgency to this issue. The longer people are on the streets, the more likely they are to be exposed to substance use disorders or behavioral health issues.”

Mike Bennett: New art studio burglarized, PPB hasn’t called him back

Claire Briglio, the executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Committee organized the reset plan after a November meeting with the City and 140 businesses.

“I am hoping that through district enhancement initiatives and economic development initiatives that we have planned that people will be able to enter the east side and feel peace and not feel any conflict,” Briglio said.

The mayor did point to an average waitlist of five to ten years for people who need affordable housing.

What’s happening in the Central Eastside is a microcosm of the rest of Portland businesses dealing with break-ins and the mental health and substance abuse crisis playing out on streets across the city.

“I wish we could do this for the entirety of the city,” said Wheeler. “It should be all of this, across the city and we will eventually get to that point when we have the resources and capacity to do it. But ultimately, we have to connect people with services to help them get off the streets.”

On the timeline of the sanctioned sites, Wheeler said there is a contract in place for the site of the first camp, but they’re still working to finalize a service operator for that and he hopes to announce that in the “near future.”

Wheeler also urged that, in order to address graffiti, businesses need to work with the city. He says there is a waiver business owners need to sign allowing the city to remove tagged private buildings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue

STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project

After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Fairfield Apartments Will Cost $1,300 per Square Foot When Renovated

On Jan. 18, the Portland City Council unveiled its latest response to the city’s housing crisis: renovation of the city-owned Fairfield Apartments, an 82-unit affordable housing complex at 1103 SW Harvey Milk St. The city will sell the 1911-built structure to housing agency Home Forward for a rehab valued...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

SE Portland homeowners clash over helping homeless

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some neighbors in Southeast Portland are at odds over one man’s attempt to help those experiencing homelessness in and around his property. Just south of SE 157th Avenue and Stark Street some neighbors say their street is becoming unlivable because of the activities of one homeowner.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place

Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge

Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

State should delay CareOregon-SCAN merger, urges prominent health care leader

John Santa, a prominent state health care leader and longtime member of the volunteer board overseeing the Oregon Health Authority, said the agency should delay the merger of CareOregon with a rapidly expanding California-based nonprofit called The SCAN Group. Santa, in a Jan. 25 public comment, urged the state to...
OREGON STATE
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy