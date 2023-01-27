Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
CCS urges Virginia Board of Education to consider both standards for K-12 history
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville School Board is urging the Virginia Board of Education to adopt two sets of standards regarding how history is taught in public schools. The proposed merging of the standards combines a proposal from Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration with the original standards, created by...
cbs19news
Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
cbs19news
UVA Telemedicine expanding care in Southwest Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is taking steps to improve the overall health and medical care for people living in southwest Virginia. It is expanding the telemedicine program by partnering with other health care groups in the region, thanks to a $5.1 million federal...
cbs19news
Calculation error means less funding for public schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- K-12 schools across Virginia will be receiving $201 million less in funding from the state, due to an error in budget calculations for public schools by Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration. This budget cut impacts all K-12 schools that had planned for a bigger budget. The...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority receives grant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been awarded over $116 thousand to help families reach self-sufficiency. The organization strives to provide families with affordable housing and this two-year grant will employ a family self-sufficiency coordinator that will work with housing authority families. The hope is to provide families with financial education and empower residents to reach their goals through the mentorship of the coordinator.
cbs19news
TJPDC getting grant funding to develop road safety action plan
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of localities across the country are receiving funding for road improvement projects, including the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grants for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A,...
cbs19news
Forum focusing on city budget to be held
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville are invited to a forum Tuesday to talk about the city’s budget. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers will be hosting the Citizen Budget Forum beginning at 6 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center. "The citizen forum is critical to understanding community...
cbs19news
Democratic lawmakers remove Bert Ellis from list of Youngkin's appointees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed Bert Ellis to the University of Virginia Board of Supervisors, but before he could take up that post, Ellis needed to be approved by the state Senate. However, he failed to gain that approval this week in the General Assembly. On...
cbs19news
Virginia moves forward with a chip on their shoulder
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Only 82 days have passed since the last time Virginia was on the field at Scott Stadium, but the two months since have felt like years as Tony Elliott and the program move forward after tragedy. "For the coaches it never really stopped for us....
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Catholic School celebrates Catholic Schools Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week has been the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Charlottesville Catholic School, being the only Catholic school in this area, embraces the aspects of community, faith, and service during this week. “During the week, we celebrate...
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
cbs19news
Virginia reveals 2023 football schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Gone are the days of Atlantic and Coastal with the unveiling of the 2023 ACC football schedule. Tony Elliott's second season with Virginia will feature six homes, five on the road and one neutral site game. Six of their opponents played in bowl games last season, including Louisville (Fenway Wasabi), Duke (Military), North Carolina (Holiday), Maryland (Duke’s Mayo), NC State (Duke’s Mayo), Tennessee (Capital One Orange).
cbs19news
Louisa County sends six more to play college football
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
cbs19news
Adam Mims Announced as New Wide Receivers Coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The search is over, UVA football has announced that Adam Mims will take over as wide receivers coach. Mims is no stranger to the UVA football program as he has been a senior offensive analyst for the past year. Before coming to Virginia the former Furman Wide receiver spent three years at UT Chattanooga as a wide receivers coach. There he coached a pair of all-conference receivers in Reginald Henderson and Bryce Nunnelly.
cbs19news
Property assessments jump in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents and businesses in Charlottesville could see a big jump in their property taxes. The city Assessor’s Offices recently completed its 2023 reassessment of taxable properties within the city’s limits. According to a release, the assessments on residential parcels increased by an average...
cbs19news
Researchers identify genes that may play a role in development of coronary artery disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia researchers have identified genes that play key roles in the development of coronary artery disease. According to the researchers, this condition is the leading cause of death worldwide. It is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries and, in worse cases, can lead to heart attacks.
cbs19news
From out of nowhere Ryan Dunn energizes Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Ryan Dunn only averages a little more than two points per game, but the freshman forward has electrified the John Paul Jones Arena crowd. "I like to dunk a lot," Dunn said, "So just being able to jump high and bring energy to the atmosphere."
Comments / 0