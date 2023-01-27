CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The search is over, UVA football has announced that Adam Mims will take over as wide receivers coach. Mims is no stranger to the UVA football program as he has been a senior offensive analyst for the past year. Before coming to Virginia the former Furman Wide receiver spent three years at UT Chattanooga as a wide receivers coach. There he coached a pair of all-conference receivers in Reginald Henderson and Bryce Nunnelly.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO