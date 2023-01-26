Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
KCRG.com
Hillcrest in Dubuque moving mental health center
North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is set to permanently close this year. Community members and racial equity advocacy groups in Cedar Rapids held a town hall, asking for more information on the death of 29-year-old Devonna Walker.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
KCRG.com
Garage has smoke and water damage after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call. According to the call, smoke from the garage fire was moving into the attached home. The home’s owner...
KCRG.com
Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire in a northwest Cedar Rapids home caused significant damage to the building, according to officials. At around 9:31 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of A Avenue NW after someone nearby saw smoke and flames. Firefighters arrived and entered the home, working to extinguish the fire in the kitchen area of the home.
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Coralville, Iowa
Coral Ridge Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall located just south of Interstate 80 in Coralville, Iowa. The mall's primary trade area includes Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and other parts of eastern Iowa. It is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, which acquired the original developer of the mall, General Growth Properties, in 2018.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man hospitalized after pickup rolls on Highway 1
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion man is recovering after an overnight crash along Highway 1. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells Iowa's News Now just after 10:30pm Saturday, they were called to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Rd. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance Gombert was driving north when he lost control and went into the ditch. His pickup then came back onto Highway 1 before rolling.
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
iheart.com
Marion Man Hospitalized After Saturday Day Evening Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- A Marion man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 1 Saturday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the crash around 10:30pm. The Sheriff's office says a pickup was headed north when the driver, 19 year-old Chance Gombert, lost control, veered into the ditch, then got back onto the highway before rolling. Investigators say Gombert was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
You Can Meet All the Cedar Rapids Police Dogs This Weekend
If you've ever wanted to meet the brave dogs that serve the city of Cedar Rapids, here's your chance! The Cedar Rapids Police Canine Unit will be having their very own "meet and greet" this weekend. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department Facebook page, Canine Officers will be on-hand...
Daily Iowan
Indigenous community members speak out following racism allegations in Iowa City school district
Sikowis Nobiss, a member of Plains Cree/Saulteaux of the George Gordon First Nation, has enrolled all of her children in the Iowa City Community School District. Each child had a negative experience regarding representation of Indigenous culture, from inaccurate curriculum to offensive school programs. The breaking point for Nobiss came...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids To Add 11 New Roundabouts
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids is adding 11 new roundabouts to help lower the number of serious crashes across the city. The project will cost between 750-thousand to 1-point-5 million dollars. Majority of the funds will come from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
discovermuscatine.com
Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Announces $500,000 Grant
The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announces a multi-year grant in the amount of $500,000 has been awarded from the Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Fund. The grant will accelerate strategic impact in a Muscatine neighborhood revitalization effort that is underway. Richard Stanley, a respected businessman...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
KCRG.com
Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
Daily Iowan
UI faces lawsuit for alleged breach of public/private utility contract
Three years after entering a 50-year-long deal, the University of Iowa Energy Collaborative, which oversees the utilities across campus, filed a federal lawsuit against the UI for a breach of contract. The lawsuit claims the UI refused to make payments and rescinded approvals for repairs to the utility systems. The...
