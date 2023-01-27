The race for the NFL's coveted Lombardi trophy has narrowed to just four teams. The playoff excitement continues on Sunday with the Conference Championships. First up, Brock Purdy and the 49ers will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Later that evening, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. All four teams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and have a shot at winning it all.

2 DAYS AGO