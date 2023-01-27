Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'I'm just here for the comments': Empire State Building riles New Yorkers after celebrating Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles' win
The Empire State Building was lit in green and white to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' victory in the NFC Championship game on Sunday -- a decision that's sparked a bit of a backlash in the Big Apple. The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018...
'We got cheated': LA Lakers furious after missed foul in loss to Boston Celtics
LeBron James was left hunched on the court in frustration after referees missed a foul on his attempted game-winning layup, and the Los Angeles Lakers succumbed to a 125-121 overtime loss against the Boston Celtics. With the game tied at 105 and less than three seconds on the clock, James...
NFL Playoffs: Conference Championships Preview
The race for the NFL's coveted Lombardi trophy has narrowed to just four teams. The playoff excitement continues on Sunday with the Conference Championships. First up, Brock Purdy and the 49ers will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Later that evening, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. All four teams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and have a shot at winning it all.
