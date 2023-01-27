ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn't the outcome the team had hoped for
CINCINNATI, OH
KTBS

NFL Playoffs: Conference Championships Preview

The race for the NFL's coveted Lombardi trophy has narrowed to just four teams. The playoff excitement continues on Sunday with the Conference Championships. First up, Brock Purdy and the 49ers will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Later that evening, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. All four teams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and have a shot at winning it all.

