Why it matters: It's a sad truth that graphics cards and motherboards can fail for one reason or another. Providing they're still covered, this is the time to take advantage of their warranties. But which manufacturers create the most reliable hardware, and which are the quickest at carrying out warranty repairs? A major PC retailer in Switzerland has given us an idea by publishing their warranty claim statistics.

2 DAYS AGO