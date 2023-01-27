Read full article on original website
1-Stop the Windows Update service. net stop wuauserv. 2-Delete the Windows Update cache directory...
How to tell the world you haven't read the books without saying that you haven't read the books. To those confused, the names are...
Shutterstock now offers AI image creation using DALL-E technology
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. A hot potato: Shutterstock has opened the floodgates for selling and licensing artworks created with machine learning algorithms. The company says the new service follows an "ethical approach" to AI-based content, paying creators, while offering instantaneous gratification to its users.
People also complained when video game prices went up. Do they really expect things to stay the same forever? It's not realistic, even... I agree. I'm just saying if you wanted to waste cash you...
Intel Alder Lake CPU prices could fall by up to 20%
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Thinking about buying an Alder Lake PC? If a new report turns out to be accurate, you might find one cheaper than expected. PC partners look set to benefit from an Intel reduction on the 12th-generation desktop and laptop processors, which would see the higher-end chips' prices slashed by over $100.
Retailer reveals most reliable graphics cards and motherboards, warranty process times
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: It's a sad truth that graphics cards and motherboards can fail for one reason or another. Providing they're still covered, this is the time to take advantage of their warranties. But which manufacturers create the most reliable hardware, and which are the quickest at carrying out warranty repairs? A major PC retailer in Switzerland has given us an idea by publishing their warranty claim statistics.
Intel plans another big graphics driver improvement in February
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Intel has had a hard time entering the dedicated PC graphics card arena. Its first GPU series struggled to reach the market when the company said it would, and initial impressions revealed severe flaws. However, Intel has done a lot to fix some of those deficiencies and remains determined to improve its dedicated graphics offerings.
Yep. It just goes to show you how bad things have become when a card that was a refresh of the RX 6900 XT, a card that was a terrible...
Sapphire Rapids 56-core Xeon workstation CPU is 47% faster than its predecessor
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In a nutshell: A benchmark of the upcoming 56-core Xeon W9-3495X workstation CPU was seen flexing its muscles in Geekbench. The chip achieved a multi-threaded score that is 47% higher than Intel's current Xeon Workstation flagship, the 32-core W-3375.
Microsoft is preparing to overhaul Windows 11 File Explorer
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Microsoft has been making changes to the File Explorer interface in Windows 11 since early last year, but it looks like a more significant overhaul is on the horizon. The company plans to reorganize some of the app's current features while integrating it more closely with its other tools.
