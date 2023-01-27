ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Whisker Wednesday: Raven (February 1, 2023)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Raven is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! Raven had two kittens and they were both adopted. We’re hoping that Raven is next to be adopted. She has a beautiful silky, black coat. She is around a year and a half and is a total cuddle bug. If you are looking for a lap cat, Raven may be “purrfect” for you. This sweet girl would need to be in a home without other cats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Valentine’s Day Dinners and Events 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The season for romance and expressing love and gratitude to our loved ones is here. Valentine’s Day is a few days away. We are here to help you plan. This is our list of things to do to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Major donation made to support food distribution programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several programs that play a major role in keeping struggling families fed in the Baton Rouge area received a major donation. Nutrien, a plant in Geismar, pledged a donation of $600,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to support the Senior Grocery, Mobile Distributions, Farm Fresh, and BackPack programs in Iberville, Ascension, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold In Baton Rouge

Louisiana Lottery officials are announcing that a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge. A lucky winner bought the ticket at a Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard before the drawing on Wednesday of last week. Lottery officials say the prize has been claimed by a winner...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou

Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road. Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

13-year-old reported missing in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to BRPD, A’nvirah Roberts, 13, was last seen in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive near Renoir Avenue. Police say Roberts is 5′2″ tall and weighs...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A new homeless encampment right off Siegen Lane has become a big concern for homeowners in the area. The Jefferson Terrace subdivision is a well-kept and seemingly quiet neighborhood. Homeowners say that changed a few weeks ago. "I was outside on my back patio and I could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
LOUISIANA STATE

