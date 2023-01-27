Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
gsabusiness.com
Downtown Simpsonville restaurant to add rooftop dining
The Slice, a pizzeria located in downtown Simpsonville, is adding rooftop dining this spring. The rooftop expansion will add 55 seats, bringing the capacity to serve around 150 people at any given time, according to a news release. Located at 134 S. Main St., The Slice’s rooftop will feature a...
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
WYFF4.com
Very Local highlights popular food trucks that inspire 'What's on the menu, Greenville'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As the foodie frenzy continues to build with every new restaurant in the Greenville area, so does the number of food trucks offering delicious mobile menu items. A Very Local episode of "What's on the menu, Greenville?" (first published on June 30, 2022) looks at just...
WYFF4.com
Foodies get international look at 'What's on the menu, Greenville?'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As more people move to the Greenville area, you might have noticed it's getting more international — especially when it comes to food. Very Local's "What's on the Menu, Greenville?" focuses on food from other countries in an episode called, Global Flavors. MORE HEADLINES. The...
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue launches Greenville catering program
Catering order pick up – any size, any time individuals picking up catering orders may skip the line. Delivery – Lewis Barbecue employees will deliver catering orders to the customer’s destination and set up the order buffet style. Full Service – Catering orders sliced and served on...
WYFF4.com
Condado Tacos opening Greenville, South Carolina, location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new taco joint is coming to Greenville, South Carolina. Condado Tacos will open its newest location in Magnolia Park Shopping Center. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Magnolia Park location will be the first in South Carolina for the Columbus, Ohio-based brand.
gsabusiness.com
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company
Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
WYFF4.com
Greenville: Soteria searches for new workshop after fire, faces opposition
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization that helps men and women coming out of prison is working to rebuild but is facing some roadblocks. A fire destroyed Soteria Community Development Corporation's workshop over the summer, which houses their woodworking business. "Totally destroyed our woodshop," CEO Jerry Blassingame said. "We...
gsabusiness.com
Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development
More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
Food stop lands Upstate man $250,000 lottery win
A food stop turned into a $250,000 lottery win for one Upstate man.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
WYFF4.com
Budweiser debuts its Super Bowl commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Budweiser debuted its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday. The “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot is narrated by actor and American icon Kevin Bacon. Watch the full commercial above. The company says the commercial shows that no matter how different people are, shared values like...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
SLED agent 100% sure he heard Alex Murdaugh say, "I did him so bad"
FOX Carolina's Kari Beal has the details. The Peace Center is ready to help teens achieve their DJ dreams. Highlighting what's new in the area including McAllisters in Taylors, Lean Kitchen in Spartanburg, Stellas Restaurant in BridgeWay Station and Mr. Cow in Greenville.
Spartanburg city leaders place moratorium on some special events
City leaders are pressing pause on some events in downtown Spartanburg.
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Unveils Two New Delicious Seasonal Pancakes
January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Eggs Up Grill is giving guests even more reasons to “Eat Happy,” offering up two fresh new takes on its pancakes, as well as an addition to its mimosa line. The seasonal specials run through Easter and were inspired by two favorite dessert flavors. They include Blueberry Cobbler Pancakes and Chocolate Praline Pancakes, plus a Blueberry Mimosa.
gsabusiness.com
HOT PROPERTIES: Greenville Housing Fund buys apartments for $31M
Greenville Housing Fund purchased Century Plaza Apartments, formerly known as The Ivy, a 212-unit complex on Century Drive in the Overbrook neighborhood for $31 million. It is the Greenville Housing Fund’s largest financial transaction ever, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The acquisition was facilitated in partnership...
FOX Carolina
New York men accused of selling cars with fraudulent titles in Upstate
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that two men from New York were recently charged for allegedly selling cars with fraudulent titles and VINs in Spartanburg. Agents said 27-year-old Ronald Santos and 33-year-old Guillermo Fanjul were both charged with two counts of...
Comments / 6