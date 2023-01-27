ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Downtown Simpsonville restaurant to add rooftop dining

The Slice, a pizzeria located in downtown Simpsonville, is adding rooftop dining this spring. The rooftop expansion will add 55 seats, bringing the capacity to serve around 150 people at any given time, according to a news release. Located at 134 S. Main St., The Slice’s rooftop will feature a...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Foodies get international look at 'What's on the menu, Greenville?'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As more people move to the Greenville area, you might have noticed it's getting more international — especially when it comes to food. Very Local's "What's on the Menu, Greenville?" focuses on food from other countries in an episode called, Global Flavors. MORE HEADLINES. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Lewis Barbecue launches Greenville catering program

Catering order pick up – any size, any time individuals picking up catering orders may skip the line. Delivery – Lewis Barbecue employees will deliver catering orders to the customer’s destination and set up the order buffet style. Full Service – Catering orders sliced and served on...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Condado Tacos opening Greenville, South Carolina, location

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new taco joint is coming to Greenville, South Carolina. Condado Tacos will open its newest location in Magnolia Park Shopping Center. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Magnolia Park location will be the first in South Carolina for the Columbus, Ohio-based brand.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company

Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville: Soteria searches for new workshop after fire, faces opposition

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization that helps men and women coming out of prison is working to rebuild but is facing some roadblocks. A fire destroyed Soteria Community Development Corporation's workshop over the summer, which houses their woodworking business. "Totally destroyed our woodshop," CEO Jerry Blassingame said. "We...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development

More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Budweiser debuts its Super Bowl commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Budweiser debuted its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday. The “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot is narrated by actor and American icon Kevin Bacon. Watch the full commercial above. The company says the commercial shows that no matter how different people are, shared values like...
GREENVILLE, SC
franchising.com

Eggs Up Grill Unveils Two New Delicious Seasonal Pancakes

January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Eggs Up Grill is giving guests even more reasons to “Eat Happy,” offering up two fresh new takes on its pancakes, as well as an addition to its mimosa line. The seasonal specials run through Easter and were inspired by two favorite dessert flavors. They include Blueberry Cobbler Pancakes and Chocolate Praline Pancakes, plus a Blueberry Mimosa.
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

HOT PROPERTIES: Greenville Housing Fund buys apartments for $31M

Greenville Housing Fund purchased Century Plaza Apartments, formerly known as The Ivy, a 212-unit complex on Century Drive in the Overbrook neighborhood for $31 million. It is the Greenville Housing Fund’s largest financial transaction ever, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The acquisition was facilitated in partnership...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New York men accused of selling cars with fraudulent titles in Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that two men from New York were recently charged for allegedly selling cars with fraudulent titles and VINs in Spartanburg. Agents said 27-year-old Ronald Santos and 33-year-old Guillermo Fanjul were both charged with two counts of...
SPARTANBURG, SC

