FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
alabamanews.net
Late Sheriff Joe Sedinger honored in Autauga County
Newly appointed Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell is honoring the late Sheriff Joe Sedinger. Sheriff Harrell made the decision this week to leave Sedinger’s name on the patrol vehicles that were purchased during Sheriff Sedinger’s tenure. In addition, all of the vehicles purchased during his time as sheriff...
selmasun.com
Fulford’s job on the line for not immediately returning to Selma after the city was hit by tornado
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery in the Grips of an Adderall Shortage
If you’re in search of Adderall and coming up short that’s because it’s in short supply across Montgomery. The FDA initially announced a shortage for drugs like Adderall that use Amphetamine mixed salts in October 2022– encouraging pharmacists to fill those prescriptions sparingly. But now not only is adderall nearly impossible to find in Montgomery, substitute drugs are now in short supply.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Celeste Crenshaw of Hayneville
Celeste Crenshaw is pastor of Radical Anointing Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Deposit. She also founded an organization called Mind on the Mission, bringing together area pastors and leaders to help set a good example. When she’s not at church, she is singing at nursing homes, raising her...
WSFA
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
alabamanews.net
Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. A representative from the Mayor’s Office said Mayor Perkins symptoms are mild and will remain at home over the next few days to rest. They are asking anyone that has been in close proximity to Mayor Perkins over the...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
alabamanews.net
CrimeStoppers offers $5,000 reward for nearly 5-year-old cold case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may help solve a nearly 5-year-old cold case. 31-year-old Latricia McDade was shot and killed on September 20, 2018, in the 200 block of Alabama River Parkway. Once officers arrived, they found McDade with a life-threatening gunshot wound....
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Missing 12-year-old last seen Friday found safe in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Jayden Hall has been found safe and is being returned to family. ORIGINAL: The Calera Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old. According to CPD, Jayden Hall has been missing since Friday evening. He was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera […]
alabamanews.net
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
selmasun.com
Montgomery county fugitive wanted on domestic violence criminal mischief charges
A Montgomery county fugitive is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of alleged domestic violence in the third degree criminal mischief. Levonta Wheeler, 30, is described as a Black male, standing at 5’10" in height, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Wheeler allegedly...
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have arrested a Millbrook man in connection with the fatal shooting on Carter Hill Road earlier Monday. Police have charged 21-year-old Jaleel Foster with capital murder. Officers responded around 4:00 p.m. to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/01/2023-01/15/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/01/2023-1/15/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
