Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law
Gov. Tim Walz holds up a signed copy of the Protect Reproductive Options act during a ceremonial bill signing on Jan. 31, 2023 at the state Department of Revenue. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive...
Awood Center employees say Amazon closure is over workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of...
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the...
No lease extension, but O's and governor tout partnership
The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Governor Wes Moore have announced a joint commitment to what they call a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday. That was the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. A person with knowledge of the decision said the team was not planning to exercise that option. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the decision. The lease is set to expire at the end of this year, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority can keep negotiating.
New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting
Airbows can be used in other states to hunt deer. (Stock photo via Canva) New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee. So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting....
North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the...
Juhasz, Muhl lead No. 5 UConn over Providence 64-54
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night. Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. The Huskies shot 51% and held the Friars to 36%. UConn committed 20 turnovers, many of which helped Providence stay in the picture. Olivia Olsen led Providence with 13 points while Janai Crooms and Nariah Scott each had 11 points.
This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Wisconsin Compares to Other States
Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
