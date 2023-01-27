Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
'We will sign': Gov. DeSantis supports possible 6-week abortion bill, constitutional carry
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While Gov. Ron DeSantis took questions during his briefing on the annual state budget proposal, potential legislation on abortion and constitutional carry were brought to the forefront. An upcoming legislative session in the spring will determine the fate of the bills and more. When asked if...
10NEWS
Floridians could 'save thousands' with $2B tax relief budget, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida will be providing its biggest tax relief ever to Floridians in the upcoming state budget. He made the announcement while outlining some of the many things within the proposed "Framework for Freedom" budget, which totals a record-setting $114.8 billion. "Florida is...
10NEWS
Florida lawmakers file bill to allow concealed gun carry without a license
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow Floridians to carry a concealed gun without a license. Rep. Robert "Chuck" Brannan, R-Macclenny, and Tampa Bay-area state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, filed House Bill 543 on Monday with the support of members from the Florida Sheriffs Association and the National Rifle Association.
10NEWS
FHSAA to reconsider mandatory period questions on student-athlete health forms
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Student-athletes in Florida are asked questions about their periods as part of a physical evaluation form, though they’re not required to answer. But that could soon change. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Board of Directors will discuss whether the questions should remain...
10NEWS
Family says Indiana man fell off cliff in Puerto Rico shooting social media videos
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The cliff by the lighthouse at Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico is a beautiful tourist destination, but can be dangerous for those who venture too close to the edge of the steep cliff. Twenty-seven-year-old Edgar Garay of Columbus, Indiana, fell 70 feet to his...
10NEWS
Father accused of driving Tesla off California cliff with family inside charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in...
10NEWS
California boy with rare cancer gets spirits lifted in Museum of Aviation visit
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Colton Williford and his family are from southern California. This week, they are traveling to Atlanta so he can undergo a procedure for his cancer. 10-year-old Colton is battling epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, and it's aggressively spreading in his body. They are headed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, but first, they made a pit stop at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.
