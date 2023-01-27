ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmakers file bill to allow concealed gun carry without a license

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow Floridians to carry a concealed gun without a license. Rep. Robert "Chuck" Brannan, R-Macclenny, and Tampa Bay-area state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, filed House Bill 543 on Monday with the support of members from the Florida Sheriffs Association and the National Rifle Association.
California boy with rare cancer gets spirits lifted in Museum of Aviation visit

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Colton Williford and his family are from southern California. This week, they are traveling to Atlanta so he can undergo a procedure for his cancer. 10-year-old Colton is battling epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, and it's aggressively spreading in his body. They are headed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, but first, they made a pit stop at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.
