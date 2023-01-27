WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Colton Williford and his family are from southern California. This week, they are traveling to Atlanta so he can undergo a procedure for his cancer. 10-year-old Colton is battling epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, and it's aggressively spreading in his body. They are headed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, but first, they made a pit stop at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

