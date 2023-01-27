Read full article on original website
NHL
STATEMENT: Rocky Wirtz on Passing of Bobby Hull
Chairman Rocky Wirtz on the loss of former Chicago Blackhawk, Bobby Hull. Please see the below statement from Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz on today's announcement on the passing of Bobby Hull. "Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs
TORONTO - The B's are in Leafs territory on Wednesday night for the second time this season with the aim of snapping their season-long, three-game losing skid in the final game before the All-Star break. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:
NHL
Hurricanes rally for OT victory after Kings blow 3-goal lead in 3rd
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored on the power play with 54 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Aho one-timed a pass from Brent Burns in the right face-off circle to extend his...
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
Jets score 4 in 3rd, rally past Blues to end 3-game skid
WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who rallied for a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "Josh played fantastic tonight," Scheifele said. "He always does, and he got rewarded. A few...
NHL
LA Kings @ Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: PNC Arena (RaleIgh, NC) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) The Kings' penalty killing units have found consistent success in the New Year, allowing only four power-play goals in 35 shorthanded situations for a penalty killing percentage (PK%) of 88.6%, tied for the second-highest in the league since Jan. 1. The team has not given up a power play goal in their last 12 shorthanded situations in the span of four games, all of which on the road, dating back to Jan. 22 in Chicago. Overall, the team's road PK% has a succession rate of 93.8% since the new year placing second in the league.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
Preview: January 31 vs. Los Angeles
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to earn a sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday, as they welcome the Los Angeles Kings to PNC Arena. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports+, NHL Network. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 32-9-8 (72 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes...
NHL
By The Numbers: Thompson and Stephenson's Play Earns Them All-Star Nod
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) will have three representatives on the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Logan Thompson was the first of the Golden Knights...
NHL
'It Makes Us a Better Team:' Inside the Rise of Cody Glass
On Oct. 27, Bridgestone Arena was buzzing. The Nashville Predators had just snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 statement win over the St. Louis Blues, which also happened to be their first win on home ice in 2022-23. But as Preds Head Coach John Hynes walked into his...
NHL
Nyquist likely out for season for Blue Jackets because of shoulder injury
Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25 and will not require surgery. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Nyquist...
NHL
Prospect Report: Del Bel Belluz has the tools to make an impact
Luca Del Bel Belluz has the name. The Blue Jackets took the Canadian center with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2022 draft, and they haven't been disappointed with what many considered one of the top available centers in the draft. Del Bel Belluz possesses a solid two-way game...
NHL
Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice
Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
NHL
OTT@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Senators. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 77 - Kirby Dach 68 - Mike Hoffman. 28 - Christian Dvorak 56 - Jesse...
NHL
CBJ assign defensemen Tim Berni and Marcus Bjork to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defensemen Tim Berni and Marcus Bjork to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Berni, 22, has recorded one goal with 18 penalty minutes, 72 hits, 35 blocked shots and 30 shots, while...
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces
Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
NHL
Lamoriello: Horvat to Help Islanders Offense and Power Play
Lou Lamoriello highlighted Bo Horvat's scoring prowess and versatility after acquiring center. Lou Lamoriello knew his New York Islanders needed an influx of goals and went out and acquired a proven goal scorer on Monday, landing Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat in a blockbuster trade. Lamoriello acquired Horvat, who has...
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens are looking to avenge their loss in Ottawa over the weekend as they face the Senators in a re-match at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. After a scoreless first period at the Canadian Tire Centre...
NHL
Beniers Out for All-Star Game
Injury that kept Kraken rookie sensation Matty Beniers out of lineup last two games prevents him from participating in NHL All-Star weekend. The Kraken center turned in a memorable first half of his official rookie season. So good it earned the 20-year-old a spot in the NHL All-Star festivities this coming weekend in south Florida.
