Parents claim State College School District did not follow judge’s Title IX order

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The parents that brought a lawsuit to the State College Area School District (SCASD) said that just creating a second ice hockey team is not enough.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the attorneys for the parents filed their report to the judge to counter the school district’s status report to the court, one that was required after the Dec. 1 order by U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann. Brann found the school district had violated the girl’s rights under Title IX by not providing them the opportunity to play hockey.

Now, the judge in the girls’ hockey dispute between the parents of three female students and the SCASD has scheduled a status conference with the attorneys in the case for Monday, Jan. 30.

“SCASD has utterly failed these girls once again and done so with disdain for the rights of the Plaintiff girls,” an attorney for the parents, Aaron Brooks, wrote in the report.

During a meeting that was held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with interested players and parents, there was a packet of listed questions that parents had sent in, but most were left unanswered such as game times, how many roster spots, where local games will be played and even who would coach the team.

In a status report filed on Friday, Jan. 13, by SCASD’s attorney Christopher Conrad the district detailed steps it has taken to create a second team . Those steps included sending announcements about tryouts in three area middle schools and beginning negotiations to secure ice time at the Pegula Ice Arena.

The original ruling found that SCASD had violated Title XI after there was a total of 34 SCASD students, including four girls, who tried out for the hockey team in April of 2022. When there was another round of tryouts later that month only three girls attended. When the final roster was announced, 19 students had made it, but none were female.

The district’s parent-run booster club gave multiple reasons why, such as a lack of rink time, and claimed that it would be a safety issue to have more than 19 players on the ice.

Following that decision, parents told the district they were able to create a second team, find coaches and even separate rink time. However, the parents said that for “no specific reason,” it was rejected by the district in May of 2022.

The attorneys for the parents claimed in the counter-status report that the school district “has utterly failed to make any meaningful headway” into following the judge’s order and forming a girls’ hockey team.

