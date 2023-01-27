True North Youth Program (TN), once an all-volunteer program, has been working since 2014 to fulfill the organization’s mission of supporting area youth to “graduate from high school with a plan and a path to follow into adulthood,” and has just grown from two to four paid staff, expanded their Friday hangout space in Naturita, and purchased a 15-passenger van for their numerous teen outings.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO