The Daily Planet
Weekly Planet Picks
1) Academy-Award nominated film ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is showing through Thursday at the Nugget Theatre. Show time is 7 p.m. 2) Mark your culinary calendar: Ayurveda-Inspired Cooking: Veggie Meals with a Twist, hosted by Babsi Glanznig in the Ah Haa School’s lofty culinary kitchen, is Thursdays through Feb. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.
The Daily Planet
2023 Telluride Jazz Festival lineup announced
As the summer season begins to approach, the Telluride Jazz Festival revealed its 2023 artist lineup Tuesday morning. Set for Aug. 11-13, the festival is presenting a well-rounded, diverse mix of live jazz, funk, rock, soul and gospel performances, featuring Gregory Porter, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Tower of Power, The Soul Rebels, Jamison Ross, Butcher Brown, and Lady Wray.
The Daily Planet
Kastle Keepers
Kastle Keepers LLC opened its doors as a full service home management company in 1992 with Lee and Sheilagh Roufa as owners and operators. Together they built their care-taking company over the past twenty-plus years into a one-stop, reliable source for Telluride area homeowners to trust in for quality management of their property.
The Daily Planet
True North Youth Program releases annual report
True North Youth Program (TN), once an all-volunteer program, has been working since 2014 to fulfill the organization’s mission of supporting area youth to “graduate from high school with a plan and a path to follow into adulthood,” and has just grown from two to four paid staff, expanded their Friday hangout space in Naturita, and purchased a 15-passenger van for their numerous teen outings.
The Daily Planet
Lift 9 load test complete, opening date TBD
The load test of the new Lift 9 is complete, but an exact opening date has not yet been determined or announced. In a mountain update shared Tuesday, Telski explained there are still some fine-tuning to be done on the updated high-speed, detachable quad chairlift. “At the moment, we are...
The Daily Planet
Lady Miners’ resiliency shows in Nucla
With second-look 2A San Juan Basin League games at Ridgway (Thursday) and against Mancos (Saturday) fast approaching, Telluride’s girls may not have gotten an ideal result against a 1A-level league rival in preparation. But even in a road loss Thursday evening, Jan. 26, the Lady Miners showed some strides...
The Daily Planet
Mustangs mar Miners’ record, 49-46
Coach K would have been proud. Evocative of the iconic Grant Hill-to-Christian Laettner inbounds play, ultimately resulting in a turnaround jumper winning Duke the 1992 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament’s East Regional final over Kentucky, Telluride junior guard and forward Jay Ellison’s lob from the far baseline rainbowed perfectly into junior forward and center Grayson Berry’s high-positioned hands at the top of the three-point arc.
