Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Suspects are being sought after police say 11 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood. Lakeland police say two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other victims weren't considered life-threatening. Police...
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car
DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
Comments / 2