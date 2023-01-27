ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

SC House passes bill to criminalize fentanyl trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers are fast-tracking a push to criminalize trafficking fentanyl in South Carolina, where it is currently not a law. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave that legislation a second reading in a 96-21 vote, essentially passing it, with a perfunctory third-reading vote scheduled for Thursday.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WIS-TV

President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden recently celebrated his two-year anniversary as commander in chief. His presidency has been historic from the legislation he signed to being under investigation by the Department of Justice. “For the last two years since my inauguration, I think we’ve made some progress,” President...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy