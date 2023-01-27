Read full article on original website
Stone Labanowitz Breaks Down What The Addition of New DC Jason Petrino Means For NDSU
Stone Labanowitz joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed North Dakota State adding Jason Petrino as the programs new Defensive Coordinator. Stone played college football at Southern Illinois. His time with the Salukis overlapped with Jason Petrino serving as SIU's Defensive Coordinator.
Highly touted two-way lineman signs with Bison
(Fargo, ND) -- A top North Dakota football recruit is signing with the North Dakota State University Bison. The university announced the addition of All-State lineman AJ Heins Wednesday. Heins played both ways for New Salem-Almont and earned All-State honors for the last two years for his play on the...
North Dakota State Women’s Basketball Contest Against Oral Robert Has Adjusted Its Start Time
The North Dakota State women’s basketball game against Oral Robert is still slated for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Scheels Center, but the tip-off time has changed. The game’s start time will now be moved up to noon. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m., but...
57 boys soccer teams from Midwest coming to West Fargo for weekend tournament
(West Fargo, ND) -- The Chezy Winter Classic Soccer Tournament is set to begin the second of two weekends for this annual tournament, welcoming visiting teams from throughout the Upper Midwest. The revamped tournament successfully hosted a girls tournament the weekend of December 2-4 and this weekend welcomes a boys...
USHL's Top Goalie Announces College Commitment
Fargo Force Goaltender Matej Marinov has committed to playing college hockey at Quinnipiac University. The Fargo Force announced his commitment to Bobcat Hockey on their social media accounts on Tuesday evening. Marinov leads the USHL with a 1.96 GAA (goals against average) and a 0.928 SV% (save percentage) on the...
Fargo Force Goalie Commits to Wisconsin Badgers
Fargo Force Goaltender Anton Castro has committed to playing college hockey at the University of Wisconsin. Castro announced his commitment to Badger Hockey on his social media accounts on Monday evening. Castro has started 20 games for the Force this season posting a record of 11-8-0-1. Castro currently has a...
Fargo Force Week Eighteen Recap
The Fargo Force headed to a familiar location for Fargo residents as the team traveled to Frisco, TX to take part in the 4th annual Frosty Cup on January 26th and 27th. The Force were in essence the headliners of the event which featured 43 youth teams from 13 states and ended with the Force taking on the Tri-City Storm in two regular season games at the Comerica Center.
NDSU Architecture Students helping Minot leaders with Downtown Design Project
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University architecture students are helping Minot leaders with a downtown design project. Nearly 20 students met with the Minot Area Chamber EDC recently to create a concept for what the downtown space would look like. Kristi Hanson, NDSU adjunct professor of architecture, will lead...
Grand Farm recognizes Farmers Union for capital campaign donations
(Fargo, ND) -- Grand Farm Wednesday recognized North Dakota Farmers Union for its $100,000 contribution to the development of a 140-acre ag innovation facility near Casselton. Coupled with a previous donation from Farmers Union Enterprises, some $300,000 has been contributed by Farmers Union to the group’s capital campaign, making Farmers Union one of its largest contributors.
Former Prairie Home Companion to grace the stage at Fargo Theatre
(Fargo, ND) -- Garrison Keillor will take the stage at the Fargo Theatre to bring North Dakotans a little cheer. Keillor's new show, Garrison Keillor at 80, features stories, music and a stand-up routine on cheerfulness. Heather Masse and Richard Dworsky will be joining Keillor on Thursday, March 2nd at...
Fargo Public Schools' Board aims to complete $8M land purchase for future school construction
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday at 12 noon at the district headquarters to complete final details on a land purchase agreement. The district is purchasing a 75 acre parcel in south Fargo from Sanford. The estimated cost to the district is...
Fargo Public Schools Kindergarten enrollment begins Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- It's almost time for some of Fargo Public Schools newest students to be registered. Beginning Wednesday, February 1st, the Fargo Public School District will open enrollment for the 2023-24 school year for Kindergartners. "Fargo Public Schools encourages all families who anticipate sending a child to kindergarten within...
Fargo Police Chief issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief has issues a statement in reference to the violent death of a Tennessee man at the hands of officers with the Memphis Police Department. "On January 7th in Memphis, Tennessee, Tyre Nichols was involved in a traffic stop that ultimately resulted in the loss of his life due to the horrendous and criminal actions of several police officers who brutally assaulted him. The actions of these now former officers are abhorrent. While their conduct led to appropriate criminal charges, the impact of Tyre’s death will undoubtedly and understandably be felt across the entire country in the days, months and years ahead," said Zibolski in a statement released to the Department's social media platforms.
Fargo Elementary School mourns loss of student
(Fargo, ND) -- A shocking and tragic loss is being felt hard in the Fargo Schools community. The District has confirmed to WDAY Radio that a student at Clara Barton Hawthorne Elementary School committed suicide on January 26th, last Thursday. Below is a statement released by the Principal and Counselor...
North Dakota Highway Patrol: Driver facing multiple charges following several attempts to escape custody in wake of head-on collision
(Oxbow, ND) -- A Moorhead man is facing several charges following a head-on two vehicle crash in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the incident happened near the intersection of Cass County Road 81 and County Road 16 approximately 3.5 miles north of Hickson and Oxbow. Authorities say Alan Walker, a 28-year-old Moorhead resident, was traveling southbound along county road 81 and was attempting to turn left onto county road 16 when he crossed the center line. A second vehicle, driven by Marisa Merkel, a 37-year-old Fargo resident, struck Walker head-on.
Moorhead man charged with DUI in head-on crash in Cass County
(Oxbow, ND) -- A Moorhead man is facing several charges following a head-on two vehicle crash in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the incident happened near the intersection of Cass County Road 81 and County Road 16 approximately 3.5 miles north of Hickson and Oxbow. Authorities say 28-year-old Alan Walker was traveling southbound along county road 81 and was attempting to turn left onto county road 16 when he crossed the center line. A second vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Marisa Merkel, of Fargo, struck Walker head-on.
Police issue shelter in place order in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking residents within the 3800 block of 22nd St. S. and 3800 block of 21st St. S. to shelter in place. Any residents within this location are encouraged to stay away from windows and move to basement areas if possible. FPD Officers...
Representative Koppelman: City of Fargo "did not have the authority" to pass gun ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Ben Koppelman is pushing a bill that would void a Fargo city ordinance regulating gun sales. "My belief as is the belief of our legislative council here that does our research is that Fargo did not have the authority to pass such a law for a local ordinance to ban that and they got a judge in Cass County to say that they kind of could do it the way they were through a technicality," said Koppelman.
Bail set for Carrington woman accused of murdering infant in her care
(Fargo, ND) -- Bail is set at $500 thousand for a Carrington woman facing murder charges in the death of an infant as well as child abuse charges. Patricia Ann Wick is accused of inflicting deadly bodily injuries to a five-month-old boy September 26th last year. The baby was airlifted to Sanford Health in Fargo where he died. Wick is also accused of injuring a 6-year-old in early September. Investigators say the injuries happened at a daycare operation Wick was running without a license. The North Dakota BCI continues to investigate the case. There is no word on the date for Wick's next court appearance.
Ada Mayor facing second DWI charge
(Norman County, MN) -- Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing his second DWI charge. The truck he was driving was found overturned in a ditch in November by the Norman County Sheriff's Office. Hintz failed two sobriety tests and a urine test showed a BAC of nearly three times the legal limit.
