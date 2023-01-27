ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida K-9 finds 76-year-old woman lost in woods after 20 hour search

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Way to go, K-9 Copper!. A Florida K-9 and his handler are being hailed as heroes for helping to find a missing 76-year-old woman after hours of searching. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert reportedly went missing and a search was launched to find her, according to the North Port Police Department. Investigators searched for roughly 20 hours by air and ground trying to find her.
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was sentenced Monday to 120 months for manslaughter and drunk driving after hitting and killing a bicyclist with his car in 2021. Timothy Richard Gray Allen, 51, hit a 73-year-old woman on Old Burnt Store Road last January. After being airlifted to the hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:c472a1875b2c5b3d72549fd9 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fight breaks out on a Charlotte County school bus

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:9d1ddbd997cb83a8bcd0d16b Player Element ID: 6319616730112. A kid was caught on camera throwing jabs while the other, lying on his back, attempts to defend himself, and a third kid yells...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store

Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:c38526501d8981a27e883cb Player Element ID: 6319491261112. Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Taylor Ranch Elementary briefly placed on lockdown after altercation

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There was an increased police presence at a Venice school Wednesday after a brief altercation. Officials with Sarasota County Schools stated that an altercation between two adults in the front office spilled over into the parking lot. Out of an abundance of caution, a limited lockdown was placed.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tequila-taking trio wanted in Charlotte County

Three suspects in Port Charlotte are accused of stealing seven tequila bottles worth nearly $700 on Monday, Jan. 23. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects took the tequila bottles just before 6 p.m. from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Boulevard. The three suspects were...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy