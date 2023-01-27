Read full article on original website
Duo caught with stolen license plate at Coastland Mall
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples police were able to connect two individuals who were driving around in a car with a stolen tag on Monday. NPD was patrolling the Coastland Center Mall when they were alerted that a silver Cadilac with a stolen tag was in the area. Reynard Maqus...
Florida K-9 finds 76-year-old woman lost in woods after 20 hour search
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Way to go, K-9 Copper!. A Florida K-9 and his handler are being hailed as heroes for helping to find a missing 76-year-old woman after hours of searching. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert reportedly went missing and a search was launched to find her, according to the North Port Police Department. Investigators searched for roughly 20 hours by air and ground trying to find her.
Cape Coral man sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was sentenced Monday to 120 months for manslaughter and drunk driving after hitting and killing a bicyclist with his car in 2021. Timothy Richard Gray Allen, 51, hit a 73-year-old woman on Old Burnt Store Road last January. After being airlifted to the hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries.
LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:c472a1875b2c5b3d72549fd9 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
Punta Gorda man arrested on drug charges
Deputies arrested a Punta Gorda man for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday.
Cape Coral man arrested after he threatened to stab acquaintance
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) arrested a man after he threatened to stab another person. CCPD, with the help of a Lee County Sheriff’s Office chopper, tracked down Yoni Pleitiz Brizzuela at the 1100 block of SW 31st terrance in Cape Coral on Sunday.
Man sentenced to 30 months after sneaking into teen’s bedroom while she was sleeping
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man pleaded guilty to Lewd or Lascivious Battery after being found in the bed of a teenager. Christian Kimbrough,19, was caught in the bed of the victim on April 22, 2022, when Cape Coral Police officers responded to a call in reference to a disturbance.
Fight breaks out on a Charlotte County school bus
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:9d1ddbd997cb83a8bcd0d16b Player Element ID: 6319616730112. A kid was caught on camera throwing jabs while the other, lying on his back, attempts to defend himself, and a third kid yells...
Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store
Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
Collier County Police find body floating in an Immokalee lake
The Collier County Sheriff's Office have found a body of a man floating in an Immokalee lake on Monday evening
Troopers investigate after pedestrian hit by car on U.S. 41
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian on U.S. 41 near Shamrock Drive in Sarasota County.
Jury hears from witnesses in trail for man accused of fleeing deadly Collier County boat crash
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:e028d00d2fb4f2fd2063c7df Player Element ID: 6319559235112. The trial for the man accused of hitting a man with his boat and fleeing back in 2020 continued on Tuesday with the jury...
Search for owner underway after antique gold watch discovered in Cape Coral park
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You can find good fishing and a place to relax at Jaycee Park, but it’s not often you’ll strike gold. That’s what Sue Gibbons said happened on Monday while walking through the park. Gibbons said she saw her friend, also named Sue,...
Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:c38526501d8981a27e883cb Player Element ID: 6319491261112. Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
Florida deputies return missing dog to owner after former nanny allegedly stole her
Lee County deputies reunited a dog with her owner Thursday after the owner's former nanny allegedly stole her.
‘Pooping perpetrator’ located and arrested for restaurant break-in after viral video
A marine unit located the nude man, who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and defecating on the floor, swimming in the Caloosahatchee River — By Mark Price. A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.
Taylor Ranch Elementary briefly placed on lockdown after altercation
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There was an increased police presence at a Venice school Wednesday after a brief altercation. Officials with Sarasota County Schools stated that an altercation between two adults in the front office spilled over into the parking lot. Out of an abundance of caution, a limited lockdown was placed.
Watch: Cape Coral police and firefighters rescue dog from canal
A dog is safe and back on dry land thanks to the Cape Coral police and fire departments. Cape Coral police found a dog treading water near the 1000 block of Dolphin drive on Sunday and quickly jumped into action. Police believe the dog had been treading water for as...
Tequila-taking trio wanted in Charlotte County
Three suspects in Port Charlotte are accused of stealing seven tequila bottles worth nearly $700 on Monday, Jan. 23. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects took the tequila bottles just before 6 p.m. from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Boulevard. The three suspects were...
Florida man pleads guilty to bank fraud in PPP loan applications, USAO says
A West Palm Beach man pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud after submitting false information for PPP loan applications.
