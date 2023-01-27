Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
UPAWS offering reduced cost spay/neuter services for low income Marquette County residents
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has an opportunity for low income residents in Marquette County to get their pet spayed or neutered. They are teaming up with five area veterinary clinics to offer this service to cats, dogs and some rabbits at a reduced cost. These clinics are:
UPMATTERS
Michigan Veteran Homes searching for volunteers for ‘No Member Dies Alone’ program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) announced it is seeking volunteers to be a part of the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, as well as its other locations in Grand Rapids and Chesterfield Township. The program seeks...
UPMATTERS
New Marquette City Commissioner sworn in
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette has a new City Commissioner. In a unanimous vote, the Marquette City Commission has appointed a new commissioner to fill the seat vacated by Evan Bonsall. Michael Larson was sworn in shortly after the paper ballots were counted. The vote was unanimous, 6-0 in favor of Larson. Larson beat out 6 other applicants for the seat that has been vacant since Commissioner Bonsall resigned earlier this month.
UPMATTERS
Town hall meeting discusses plans to lower PFAS and PFOS levels
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority, or MCSWMA, held the first of two town hall meetings on Monday night in Marquette Township. MCSWMA has a consent agreement with the State of Michigan to install working processes to lower PFAS and PFOS levels. “Well this...
UPMATTERS
NMU CO/LAB Company’s first dance showcase to open Thursday night
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance season is back with its first shows of the year kicking off Thursday night at the Forest Roberts Theatre. The CO/LAB Company is holding a showcase that features different styles of dance within a unique collaborative dance experience....
UPMATTERS
NMU Football Signs 12 on National Signing Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. – On National Signing Day 2023, the Northern Michigan University football team has added 12 individuals to National Letters of Intent. The newcomers make up the first incoming class for the new Green and Gold regime under first-year head coach Shane Richardson and company. The 12 signees...
UPMATTERS
Get your guesses in for the Teal Lake Melt-down
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re getting a sinking feeling, that could earn you some cold hard cash. The annual Teal Lake Melt-down fundraiser which benefits the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) If you haven’t played before, here’s how it works:...
UPMATTERS
Pennsylvania woman injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One woman was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a snowmobile crash late last week. According to a release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operation Division and UPHS EMS responded to a one-vehicle snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA in Ishpeming Township at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27.
UPMATTERS
U.P. luge team competes in World Cup
Deutschnofen, Italy (WJMN) – The US Natural Track Luge Team is midway through its schedule, in this year’s World Cup competition. Our Team USA hails from Lucy Hill in Negaunee, the only Natural Track Luge run in the country. Local 3 had a chance to talk with the entire team after a long day of training. Senior team member Zane Farnsworth is seeing some good overall times.
UPMATTERS
Miners come out on top over Braves
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners left Gladstone with a 44-38 win over the Braves on Tuesday night. Braves and Miners girls fans and attendees donated $4,273 to the Weaver family through multiple fundraising efforts throughout the night.
UPMATTERS
Bower’s clutch three helps lead Broncos to OT winner over Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bark River – Harris Girls Basketball team traveled to Marquette on Monday night and left with a 56-54 overtime win. Nina Bower came up clutch for the Broncos late in the fourth quarter. Bower hit a clutch three with seconds remaining to send the game into overtime where the Broncos would ultimately win the game.
UPMATTERS
Blake Pietila named CCHA Goaltender of the Month
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Month for January the league announced on Wednesday (Feb. 1). Pietila earned the honor for the second time this season and for the fifth time in his career. For January, Pietila held a...
Comments / 0