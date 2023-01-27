MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette has a new City Commissioner. In a unanimous vote, the Marquette City Commission has appointed a new commissioner to fill the seat vacated by Evan Bonsall. Michael Larson was sworn in shortly after the paper ballots were counted. The vote was unanimous, 6-0 in favor of Larson. Larson beat out 6 other applicants for the seat that has been vacant since Commissioner Bonsall resigned earlier this month.

