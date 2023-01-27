Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Related
WSET
$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
WSET
Lynchburg Humane Society to hold 'GroundDOG' Day adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is holding a "GroundDOG" Day adoption special starting on Thursday. This will take place through Sunday. Adoptable dogs at the Center for Pets will have half-off adoption fees during the special, LHS said. According to LHS, this special excludes VIP...
WSET
Danville Police Department holds MILO range training used to teach officers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Disturbing video showing what went down when Memphis police officers brutalized Tyre Nichols is a situation the Danville Police Department wants to prevent before it arises. The department has a virtual tool called MILO Range or Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives. It is one of their...
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WSET
Falling in Love with Our Hair Again at Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Life is busy and that can make it tough to keep up your hair. Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio wants to help you maintain a nice look with hair products to help with growth, shedding and maybe even finding a natural looking wig. Kaci got to hear about these products for your hair and how you can make an appointment to sit in the Image Maker chair to receive that ideal look.
WSET
Crumbl Cookies to hold grand opening in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide and TikTok favorite, Crumbl Cookies, is coming to the Hill City. After months of waiting patiently, Crumbl shared the plans for a grand opening at the Wards Road location. The store is across the street from Sam's Club, next to US Cellular. On...
WSET
Danville Fire Department believes overloaded extension cords caused a deadly house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department is pinpointing the cause of a deadly house fire on Lewis Street. Investigators determined it to be accidental. There were several extension cords feeding each other, including an electric fireplace, according to the Danville Fire Department. The investigation determined that the...
WSET
Virginia's 398th ABC Store opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke has a new stop for its residents to get alcohol: Virginia's 398th ABC Store. Located on 121 Campbell Avenue, the storefront was actually an ABC store at one point from 1952 to 1983. The new location held its grand opening welcoming the city in.
WSET
'Sounded like an explosion:' Vehicle crashes into The Store in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crashed into a convenience store in Madison Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to the owner, a white SUV came crashing through the front door of The Store on South Amherst Highway. The owner said no one was injured in the crash and...
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
WSET
Elderly woman dies after being trapped in Danville house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An elderly woman died after she was trapped in a house fire Monday morning in Danville. Around 3:50 a.m. the Danville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Lewis Street. The first crew to arrive on the scene found a house...
WSET
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
WSET
Law enforcement trying to identify man involved with Danville burglary
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is trying to identify a man who they said is involved with a weekend burglary. If you have information, contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, by approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or the crime tips app CARE.
WSET
Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
WSET
Jersey Mike's Subs to open 3rd Lynchburg location on Timberlake Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another sub-shop chain has announced an expansion in the Hill City. Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 8000 Timberlake Road for the first time on Tuesday. Franchise owners Scott Buckner, Ashley Harbour, and Whitney Waltman will hold...
WSET
Student achievements recognized with new bikes from LPD and One Community, One Voice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Students at Perrymont Elementary School earned new bicycles as a reward for their academic achievements. The Lynchburg Police Department and One Community, One Voice presented the bikes to four students named Chase, Ella, Lazarus and Malonia. All four students did work that paid off in...
WSET
Roanoke Valley, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare team up for youth mental health awareness
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) are partnering to bring attention to the pressing issue of youth mental health in the region. Mental health problems among adolescents have been on the rise, with a 50% increase in...
WSET
Community raises $12,000 in less than 24 hours for new Jubilee Center boiler
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jubilee Family Development Center kicked off an emergency fundraising campaign on Tuesday to replace a broken boiler in the Jubilee’s main building. The main building is located at 1512 Florida Avenue. After 24 years, the original boiler that was installed when Jubilee opened...
WSET
Pulaski County Middle School students spread positivity through encouraging locker notes
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Middle School Community Service Club made a difference in their school in January by placing positive notes on their classmates' lockers. This simple gesture aimed to spread joy and happiness among students and it seems to have worked. According to club...
WSET
Woman convicted of assault and battery of LPD officer; malicious stabbing charges dropped
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted a Lynchburg woman of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after an incident with a Lynchburg Police Department officer in 2020. The Commonwealth's Attorney said LPD responded to a report of a potential malicious wounding on February 4, 2020. After...
