WSET

$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Humane Society to hold 'GroundDOG' Day adoption special

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is holding a "GroundDOG" Day adoption special starting on Thursday. This will take place through Sunday. Adoptable dogs at the Center for Pets will have half-off adoption fees during the special, LHS said. According to LHS, this special excludes VIP...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Police Department holds MILO range training used to teach officers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Disturbing video showing what went down when Memphis police officers brutalized Tyre Nichols is a situation the Danville Police Department wants to prevent before it arises. The department has a virtual tool called MILO Range or Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives. It is one of their...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Falling in Love with Our Hair Again at Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Life is busy and that can make it tough to keep up your hair. Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio wants to help you maintain a nice look with hair products to help with growth, shedding and maybe even finding a natural looking wig. Kaci got to hear about these products for your hair and how you can make an appointment to sit in the Image Maker chair to receive that ideal look.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Crumbl Cookies to hold grand opening in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide and TikTok favorite, Crumbl Cookies, is coming to the Hill City. After months of waiting patiently, Crumbl shared the plans for a grand opening at the Wards Road location. The store is across the street from Sam's Club, next to US Cellular. On...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Virginia's 398th ABC Store opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke has a new stop for its residents to get alcohol: Virginia's 398th ABC Store. Located on 121 Campbell Avenue, the storefront was actually an ABC store at one point from 1952 to 1983. The new location held its grand opening welcoming the city in.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Elderly woman dies after being trapped in Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An elderly woman died after she was trapped in a house fire Monday morning in Danville. Around 3:50 a.m. the Danville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Lewis Street. The first crew to arrive on the scene found a house...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Law enforcement trying to identify man involved with Danville burglary

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is trying to identify a man who they said is involved with a weekend burglary. If you have information, contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, by approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or the crime tips app CARE.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Jersey Mike's Subs to open 3rd Lynchburg location on Timberlake Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another sub-shop chain has announced an expansion in the Hill City. Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 8000 Timberlake Road for the first time on Tuesday. Franchise owners Scott Buckner, Ashley Harbour, and Whitney Waltman will hold...
LYNCHBURG, VA

