Milwaukee, WI

UWM welcomes prospective students and families to Casa Abierta

UWM welcomed more than 100 students and their families on Saturday to Casa Abierta, the university’s annual bilingual open house. During the event, guests met staff from the Roberto Hernandez Center, participated in a resource fair, took part in breakout sessions, learned about financial aid, interacted with a student panel and enjoyed a campus tour. And at the end of the event two students each won a $500 scholarship.
UWM alum engages non-artists as hotel artist-in-residence

Jeff Zimpel thinks of his studio as a beating heart, with the people flowing through it the lifeblood of art and the creative process. Zimpel, who earned his MFA in art from UWM in 2021, is the first-ever artist-in-residence at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel. The studio’s downtown location, on the...
