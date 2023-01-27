UWM welcomed more than 100 students and their families on Saturday to Casa Abierta, the university’s annual bilingual open house. During the event, guests met staff from the Roberto Hernandez Center, participated in a resource fair, took part in breakout sessions, learned about financial aid, interacted with a student panel and enjoyed a campus tour. And at the end of the event two students each won a $500 scholarship.

