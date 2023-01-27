ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads

PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

People that you should know for Black History Month 2023

Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dunkin' offering new menu items and promos for Valentine's Day

MACON, Ga. — Dunkin' has announced their new menu items for February - all themed around Valentine's Day. The new menu features two new drinks, and heart-shaped donuts! Starting Wednesday on February 1, you can order the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher. The Cocoa...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bullets found dangerously close to homes.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

California boy with rare cancer gets spirits lifted in Museum of Aviation visit

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Colton Williford and his family are from southern California. This week, they are traveling to Atlanta so he can undergo a procedure for his cancer. 10-year-old Colton is battling epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, and it's aggressively spreading in his body. They are headed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, but first, they made a pit stop at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
baldwin2k.com

GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased

Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
