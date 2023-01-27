Read full article on original website
'The more protection of the food, the better it is': Macon restaurants welcome food delivery bill
MACON, Ga. — Since the pandemic, a lot more people are using food-delivery apps. However, the food doesn't always make it to your home. That's why the Georgia Senate is working on Bill 34 that prohibits delivery services from some unsavory practices. If it passes, it would regulate familiar...
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
13WMAZ
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall. The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb. He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to...
People that you should know for Black History Month 2023
Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
wgxa.tv
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
Dunkin' offering new menu items and promos for Valentine's Day
MACON, Ga. — Dunkin' has announced their new menu items for February - all themed around Valentine's Day. The new menu features two new drinks, and heart-shaped donuts! Starting Wednesday on February 1, you can order the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher. The Cocoa...
wgxa.tv
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
MACON, Ga. — Tenants at Vineville Christian Towers are back at the complex, but the moving process hasn't been easy. In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon. That is where they stayed for 36 days.
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
6-hour standoff ends after man shot, arrested on Somerset Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A six-hour standoff ended Tuesday afternoon after officers and a Warner Robins man exchanged gunfire. Officers from the Warner Robins Police Department as well as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Houston County Sheriff's Office had a neighborhood blocked off as they tried to negotiate with the 32-year-old man.
41nbc.com
Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for Home Invasion incident
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 40-Year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinal Kumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane— after committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office,...
WMAZ
Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea.
California boy with rare cancer gets spirits lifted in Museum of Aviation visit
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Colton Williford and his family are from southern California. This week, they are traveling to Atlanta so he can undergo a procedure for his cancer. 10-year-old Colton is battling epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, and it's aggressively spreading in his body. They are headed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, but first, they made a pit stop at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
baldwin2k.com
GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased
Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
'I hope someone remodels it & brings it back to life': Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
MACON, Ga. — Some would say downtown Macon's Crowne Plaza – now known as the Ramada Inn – was the place to be in its heyday. The 16 story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in early April.
13WMAZ
