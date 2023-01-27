ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abandoned, submerged car leaking fluid near Venetian Bay

By Ryan Arbogast
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. — Following Hurricane Ian, a number of vehicles were declared missing or unaccounted for. Naples Police told ABC7 in November that about 60 vehicles made that list.

Residents of the Venetian Bay neighborhood told ABC7 about a car that has remained near the docks across from Gulf Shore Blvd North since the hurricane.

“It’s low tide right now, so it’s more visible. But it’s really something,” said Paul Weaver, a Venetian Bay resident.

Neighbors told us that the car, a red Chevy, has been there since the storm. It is now covered in algae. Our cameras caught the car actively leaking fluid into the water.

“It probably catapulted across the road, Gulf Shore Boulevard… with Florida’s version of a tsunami,” said Kathy Weaver.

Naples Police said they are aware of the vehicle’s presence and have been in contact with the car’s owner. They believe the car will be removed in the next few weeks.

This is an ongoing story. Get more from ABC7 as the latest details are released.

