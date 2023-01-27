Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Fifth Quarter Madness offers youth ice skating event Friday night
Following the Moffat County basketball games on Friday night, Feb. 3, middle and high school youth are invited to a Fifth Quarter ice skating event. From 9-11 p.m. at the Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy Simpson Park, Fifth Quarter will host a skate night. There is a $3 entry fee for youth who bring their own skates, and $5 entry fee with skate rentals.
Casa Hernandez Mexican Store opens on West Victory Way
Casa Hernandez Mexican Store opened on Jan. 1 at 124 W. Victory Way after owner Maria Monañez purchased and remodeled the building for the new business. Lilian Henandez, Monañez’s daughter, works full time at the shop, which sells a variety of different Mexican goods and provides speciality services for community members. Hernandez and her mom have lived in Craig for 22 years, and this is the first shop they have owned.
Craig hit with heavy snowfall since November
During a winter full of snowfall, Craig is covered in snow piles ranging in depth. Since Nov. 1, Craig has accumulated more than 40 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. While the highest snowfall on record was over 70 inches during the same months in 1983 and 1984, this winter has been memorable.
Double Dubs food truck brings chicken wings to the Warehouse
Double Dubs, a scrappy food-truck startup, has made its way to Craig and taken over a vendor booth at the Warehouse Food Hall, bringing a full menu of flavors to Craig. Weitzel’s Wings, a.k.a. Double Dubs’ grand opening Wednesday, Feb. 1, marks the first stationary location for the mobile franchise, which was founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 2013 and operates food trucks in Laramie, Rock Springs, and Green River.
Moffat County boys wrestling dukes it out at duals, celebrates seniors
The final appeareance on his home mat didn’t go as Moffat County grappler Billy Lawton would have preferred with two bouts coming right down to the wire. While he would have liked to have been the wrestler whose arm was raised in triumph, there are bigger things coming up for him and his teammates.
